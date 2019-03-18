Biden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBeto could give Biden and Bernie a run for their money Biden: 'I have the most progressive record of anybody running ... anybody who would run' H.R. 1 falls short of real reform MORE, who is expected to soon launch a bid for the presidency, is reportedly considering selecting a running mate early in his campaign.

Citing Democrats familiar with Biden's plans, CNN reported the possibility on Monday. An aide told the network that naming a running mate early would help Biden keep the focus on the Democratic goal of defeating President Trump in the general election.

Biden has discussed the possibility in conversations with advisers as well as with top Democrats and elected officials, according to CNN.

CNN noted that Biden stirred speculation last week by meeting with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D). But the two did not formally discuss the vice presidency during that meeting, two people familiar with the meeting told CNN.

Biden is reportedly close to entering the 2020 presidential race but has yet to officially announce his bid. If he were to declare his candidacy, he would join a crowded field that includes Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersO'Rourke faces pressure from left on 'Medicare for all' O'Rourke says he won't use 'f-word' on campaign trail O'Rourke not planning, but not ruling out big fundraisers MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke faces pressure from left on 'Medicare for all' O'Rourke says he won't use 'f-word' on campaign trail O'Rourke not planning, but not ruling out big fundraisers MORE (D-Calif.) as well as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke faces pressure from left on 'Medicare for all' O'Rourke says voters aren't interested in 'personal attacks' like GOP tweet O'Rourke says he won't use 'f-word' on campaign trail MORE (D-Texas).

Biden seemed to hint at his bid last week, telling an audience that he has the "most progressive record" of anyone running or considering running for president.

"I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the — anybody who would run," he said.