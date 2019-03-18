Warren: 'White supremacists pose a threat to the United States like any other terrorist group'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenO'Rourke faces pressure from left on 'Medicare for all' O'Rourke says he won't use 'f-word' on campaign trail O'Rourke not planning, but not ruling out big fundraisers MORE (D-Mass.) pledged Monday to combat white supremacy if elected president, saying that white supremacists "pose a threat to the United States like any other terrorist group."

An audience member at a CNN town hall in Mississippi noted that hate crimes have increased during President Trump Donald John TrumpJoint Chiefs chairman denies report that US is planning to keep 1K troops in Syria Kansas Department of Transportation calls Trump 'delusional communist' on Twitter Trump has privately voiced skepticism about driverless cars: report MORE's time in office "and white supremacists have become more emboldened." The audience member then asked Warren what she planned to do "to unite the country.”

Warren, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, responded that it "starts with the fact that we’ve got to recognize the threat posed by white nationalism."

"White supremacists cause a threat to the United States like any other terrorist group, like ISIS, like al Qaeda and leadership starts at the top. And that means you’ve got to call it out," she said.

Warren also said she would use the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute white supremacists when they break the law.

“As president of the United States, you’ve got to use the tools available to you. And that means get the Justice Department, when they break the law, to go after them with full prosecution," she said.

Warren's remarks come as Trump has faced criticism for his response to acts motivated by white nationalism and white supremacism.

After an attack last week at two New Zealand mosques that left 50 dead, Trump said he didn't think white nationalism was a growing global threat.

“I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. It’s certainly a terrible thing," the president said.