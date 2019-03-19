Dem candidates to participate in LGBTQ-focused forum in October

Democratic presidential hopefuls this fall will participate in an LGBTQ issues forum hosted by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

The event is scheduled for National Coming Out Day on Oct. 10 and will have the same participant eligibility threshold as the Democratic National Committee is using to determine who qualifies for debates.

This means it will be open to any candidate reaching at least 1 percent in three national polls or receiving 65,000 donations from people in 20 states.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, has already qualified for the event.

The forum will feature discussions on hate crimes, transgender rights and conversion therapy, according to the organizers.

“Millions of LGBTQ people will have their rights on the ballot in 2020 — but today we are also a powerful voting bloc that will help determine the outcome,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a press release.

“We are beyond excited to partner with the Human Rights Campaign in raising LGBTQ issues and the policy stances of candidates to greater public attention in this cycle,” UCLA Luskin Dean Gary Segura said.

The Human Rights Campaign also hosted forums involving the Democratic candidates in 2004 and 2008.