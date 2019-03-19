Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco

Democratic presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang drew a crowd of about 3,000 people at a campaign rally in San Francisco on Monday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Yang, of New York City, spoke to the crowd about his proposal for a universal basic income, a $1,000-a-month “freedom dividend” for every American adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What it means is that kids get better food, their nutrition gets better, they get healthier," he said. "What it means is that kids have a better chance to learn and graduate from school at higher levels, it means that all of us have our relationships improve a bit because our stress levels go down."

He also discussed the dangers of artificial intelligence and robots stealing jobs.

Yang's campaign has raised $350,000 from 66,000 donors. Polls show him as the top choice for about 1 percent of Democratic voters.

Yang is one of many contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination and faces an uphill battle in the primary.

He is facing candidates with a much higher profile and whose campaigns are heavily funded, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren calls for abolishing Electoral College Biden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters O'Rourke faces sharp backlash from left MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBiden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters Overnight Health Care: CDC pushes for expanding HIV testing, treatment | Dem group launches ads attacking Trump on Medicare, Medicaid cuts | Hospitals, insurers spar over surprise bills | O'Rourke under pressure from left on Medicare for all MORE (D-Texas).

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters O'Rourke faces sharp backlash from left MORE is also largely expected to join the race for the chance to unseat President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: 'White supremacists pose a threat to the United States like any other terrorist group' National Enquirer paid 0,000 for Bezos texts: report Santorum: Trump should 'send emails to a therapist' instead of tweeting MORE.