Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads a field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and potential candidates among Democratic primary voters, according to a survey released Tuesday.

According to a Morning Consult poll, the possible 2020 candidate appears to be expanding his lead among 2020 Democrats.

The poll found that Biden leads Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) by 8 percentage points with 35 percent of the Democratic primary voters polled supporting him. The 35 percent figure marks a 4 point increase from last week, according to the outlet. Sanders's approval remained unchanged from the week before, according to Morning Consult.

Support for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) dropped 2 percentage points this week to 8 percent support among those who say they may vote in the Democratic primary. She is tied for third in the poll with former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), who announced his presidential bid on Thursday.

Biden maintains an even greater lead among respondents in the early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. The former vice president and possible presidential hopeful received support from 39 percent of respondents from those states, an 11 point lead over Sanders, according to the poll.

Biden last week teased a possible presidential run, telling a crowd at the International Association of Fire Fighters to save their energy because he "may need it in a few weeks." Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.) said Wednesday that he is confident Biden will run, adding that Biden told him he is "all but certain" to run.

Morning Consult surveyed 13,551 registered voters who said they might vote in the Democratic primary or caucus. The poll was conducted from March 11-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.