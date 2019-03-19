Sanders names women to majority of top campaign posts

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren calls for abolishing Electoral College Biden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign announced a senior 2020 campaign team that includes 10 women among the 15 most prominent roles.

Sanders's campaign was roiled earlier this year after female staffers on his 2016 presidential campaign told The New York Times they were the victims of sexual harassment.

Sanders apologized, calling the behavior “unacceptable,” and went on to pledge his 2020 campaign would have “the strongest protocols” in place to take action on sexual misconduct.

In addition to previously known hires such as campaign manager Faiz Shakir and political director Analilia Mejia, Sanders's 2020 campaign announced the hiring of René Spellman as deputy campaign manager.

Spellman also worked on the 2016 campaign and served as youth vote director for former President Obama’s 2008 campaign.

Meanwhile, Claire Sandberg, who served as the 2016 campaign’s distributed organizing director, will serve as national organizing director.

Briahna Joy Gray, who serves as senior politics editor at the Intercept, will serve as the campaign’s national press secretary, while Robin Curran, who served as email director at the Democratic National Committee during the 2018 midterms, will serve as the campaign’s digital fundraising director.

Candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination are staffing their campaign teams with unprecedented levels of diversity, with six candidates so far hiring people of color as campaign managers, including Shakir.

In February, Sanders also announced former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner (D) and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz would serve as two of his campaign co-chairwomen.