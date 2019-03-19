O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College

Presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBiden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters Overnight Health Care: CDC pushes for expanding HIV testing, treatment | Dem group launches ads attacking Trump on Medicare, Medicaid cuts | Hospitals, insurers spar over surprise bills | O'Rourke under pressure from left on Medicare for all MORE (D-Texas) said Tuesday that he sees "a lot of wisdom" in abolishing the Electoral College.

“I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

“You had an election in 2016 where the loser got 3 million more votes than the victor," he also said. "It puts some states out of play all together.”

The Electoral College is coming under increasing criticism, particularly from Democrats, after President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: 'White supremacists pose a threat to the United States like any other terrorist group' National Enquirer paid 0,000 for Bezos texts: report Santorum: Trump should 'send emails to a therapist' instead of tweeting MORE won the 2016 election despite losing the popular vote. Former President George W. Bush also won the presidency in 2000 after losing the popular vote to Democratic nominee Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreFox News signs former DNC chair Donna Brazile as a contributor Lieberman: Democratic Party is not anti-Jewish, but some members say anti-Semitic things Joe Biden could be a great president, but can he win? MORE.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren calls for abolishing Electoral College Warren: 'White supremacists pose a threat to the United States like any other terrorist group' Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters MORE (D-Mass.), another 2020 presidential contender, said in a CNN town hall on Monday that she wants to abolish the Electoral College, adding that "every vote matters."

Meanwhile, Delaware and Colorado have taken steps to become the latest states to sign on to a plan that would effectively circumvent the Electoral College.

That plan, called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, is an alliance of states that would commit to awarding their electoral votes to whoever wins the national popular vote.

However, so far, the states agreeing to the plan are well short of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House — and activate the compact's promise.

O'Rourke, who came close to defeating Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke faces sharp backlash from left Dem strategist says South Carolina will be first 'real test' for O'Rourke MSNBC's Scarborough hits O'Rourke on his message: 'It's all goop' MORE (R) in Texas last year, launched his presidential campaign last week.

His campaign announced raising $6.1 million in his first day, more than any other candidate.

O'Rourke joins a crowded field fighting for the Democratic nomination, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren calls for abolishing Electoral College Biden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden weighing an early announcement of running mate: report Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters O'Rourke faces sharp backlash from left MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden leads among millennial voters Booker: Racists think Trump's racist Booker vows to reverse 'ridiculous' transgender military ban if elected president MORE (D-N.J.).