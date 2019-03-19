Biden leads CNN poll, but Harris, Sanders on the rise

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: 'I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be' Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE is leading a new CNN poll of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents that also shows increasing support for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College MORE (D-Calif.).

Biden, who has yet to enter the Democratic presidential race, is out in front with 28 percent of those polled. In second place is Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAlan Dershowitz: In defense of Chelsea Clinton O'Rourke: Decisions on late-term abortions 'best left to a woman and her doctor' CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.), who is backed by 20 percent of voters.

But support for Harris in the poll has jumped to 12 percent, an 8-point increase since the most recent edition of the poll was released in December.

Following Harris is former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) at 11 percent. O’Rourke launched his presidential campaign last week.

No other candidate received double-digit support in the poll. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery GOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 Warren introduces petition to end the Electoral College MORE (D-Mass.) is in fifth with 6 percent of support, according to the poll.

Biden's support dropped from 30 percent to 28 percent, while Sanders's support rose from 14 percent to 20 percent.

O'Rourke also saw a two-point climb from the last poll, while Warren went up from 3 percent to 6 percent.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryBeto is the poor man's Obama — Dems can do better Joe Biden could be a great president, but can he win? Overly aggressive response to Omar's comments reflects distorted priorities in America MORE (D), who has yet to enter the race, gets 4 percent, while Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College Gillibrand: Aide who claimed sexual harassment was 'believed' MORE (D-N.J.), who is in the race, has 3 percent.

A more centrist candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharCNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina Howard Schultz to be featured in Fox News town hall The Hill's Morning Report - Dems contemplate big election and court reforms MORE of Minnesota (D), also gets 3 percent.

No other candidate in the race has more than 1 percent. That group includes Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 Senate Dems petition Saudi king to release dissidents, US citizen Howard Schultz to be featured in Fox News town hall MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardCNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina Howard Schultz to be featured in Fox News town hall Klobuchar: Race, gender should not be litmus tests for 2020 Dem nominee MORE (D-Hawaii) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D).

Those results are based based on interviews with 456 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents between March 14 and March 17. The margin of error is 5.7 percentage points.

The CNN poll also found that 40 percent of respondents are "extremely enthusiastic" about voting for president in 2020. The enthusiasm is higher among Republicans, with 57 percent of self-identified Republicans responding that they are "extremely enthusiastic," compared to 46 percent of Democrats and 26 percent of independents.

The full CNN poll was based on interviews with 1,003 adults between March 14 and March 17. The full sample has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

The majority of Republicans also said they think the GOP should nominate President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals to visit White House on Monday Transportation Dept requests formal audit of Boeing 737 Max certification MORE in 2020, with 76 percent saying Trump should be the nominee and 19 percent saying a different candidate should be nominated.