GOP voters more enthusiastic than Dems about presidential race: poll

Republican voters are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new CNN poll.

The poll released Tuesday found that 57 percent of self-identified Republicans report being “extremely enthusiastic" about voting in the 2020 presidential election, while 46 percent of Democrats and 26 percent of independents responded the same way.

Additionally, 78 percent of Republicans said they are either "extremely" or "very" enthusiastic about the election, slightly more than the 75 percent of Democrats who reported being extremely or very enthusiastic.

The poll's findings come after Democratic voters propelled the party to a blue wave in November's midterm elections, regaining the majority in the House. A CNN poll released in September of last year showed that Democrats were more enthusiastic about voting in the midterms than Republicans, with 56 percent of Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents saying they were extremely or very enthusiastic, compared to 50 percent of Republicans.

Tuesday's CNN poll, which also showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading the field of declared and likely Democratic candidates, was based on interviews with 1,003 adults between March 14-17. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.