Biden tells supporters he's planning to run for president: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: 'I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be' Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE reached out to several supporters Tuesday saying he intends to run for president in 2020, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Biden told his supporters that he was worried he would be unable to raise large sums of money in the hours following his announcement. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAlan Dershowitz: In defense of Chelsea Clinton O'Rourke: Decisions on late-term abortions 'best left to a woman and her doctor' CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.), both of whom are running for president, raised eyebrows when they announced they had raised $6.1 million and $5.9 million, respectively, in the first 24 hours of their campaigns.

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The Journal reported that a source said Biden told supporters Tuesday that he feels he needs to put up strong numbers immediately after his announcement as an indicator of his overall strength as a candidate. The source said he is mulling setting up an exploratory committee sometime after Easter.

Sources have told The Hill that Biden is almost certain to enter an already crowded Democratic presidential primary field, though he has yet to make his candidacy official.

“I have the most progressive record of anybody running for,” he said this weekend before rephrasing to “anybody who would run” for president.

However, Biden has received criticism from what he called the “new left” for not being progressive enough on key issues such as health care and immigration.

The former vice president, who has already run for president twice, likely would run in a more establishment lane than several other primary contestants who are angling their appeals toward the party’s progressive wing.

Should he jump in, Biden would join Sanders, O’Rourke, and Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery GOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 Warren introduces petition to end the Electoral College MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College Gillibrand: Aide who claimed sexual harassment was 'believed' MORE (D-N.J.), among others, in the primary race.