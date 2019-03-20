Global leaders nudging Biden to enter 2020 race: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: 'I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be' Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE is reportedly being urged to run for president by allies both in the U.S. and abroad, and has spoken with multiple world leaders who have pushed him to throw his hat in the ring for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Politico reported Wednesday that multiple global dignitaries approached Biden during the recent Munich Security Conference in February and urged the vice president to declare his candidacy and bring what they see as needed foreign policy expertise to the field.

"Are you going to run?” Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian asked Biden in one instance that was caught by CNN cameras.

Other leaders of foreign nations reportedly expressed similar feelings to Biden during the conference. One attendee told Politico that the U.S. relationship with nations who have backed away from the Trump administration would improve under a Biden White House.

Those discussions have increased the odds of Biden announcing a bid, according to the news outlet.

A Wall Street Journal report Tuesday indicated that the former vice president was holding off on a campaign launch until he could secure more support, eager to show a strong entrance that does not lag behind competitors such as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAlan Dershowitz: In defense of Chelsea Clinton O'Rourke: Decisions on late-term abortions 'best left to a woman and her doctor' CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.) in terms of fundraising.

At a recent event, Biden appeared to slip up and indicate he was running, to the delight of the audience, while touting his own legislative record.

“I have the most progressive record of anybody running for,” he said over the weekend, before rephrasing his comments to say “anybody who would run” for president.