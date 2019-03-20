Kamala Harris says she is open to abolishing Electoral College

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College MORE (Calif.) on Tuesday said she is "open to the discussion" of abolishing the Electoral College.

"I'm open to the discussion," Harris said in an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "There's no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who's the president of the United States and we need to deal with that, so I'm open to the discussion."

Democrats have long lamented the Electoral College, arguing that it does not give everyone an equal vote.

The process has faced new scrutiny after President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals to visit White House on Monday Transportation Dept requests formal audit of Boeing 737 Max certification MORE won the 2016 election despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery Dem strategist says Donna Brazile is joining Fox News 'for the money' CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE by nearly 3 million votes. Democrats also lost the White House in 2000 despite winning the popular vote when George W. Bush defeated Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College Graham: Dems want to abolish Electoral College because they 'want rural America to go away' MORE in the Electoral College.

Other Democratic primary contenders have questioned the Electoral College in recent days.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery GOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 Warren introduces petition to end the Electoral College MORE (D-Mass.) on Monday called to eliminate the Electoral College while appearing in a CNN town hall, saying that "every vote matters." On Tuesday, she introduced a petition to eliminate the process.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE (D-Texas) on Tuesday said that he sees "a lot of wisdom" in eliminating the system.

Two states have also made moves to change the presidential election process.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisColorado governor signs national popular vote bill into law Colorado congressional delegation, governor ask Pentagon for Space Command base Blue states band together looking to bypass Electoral College MORE (D) on Friday signed a bill into law that will give the state's electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. A similar bill passed Delaware's state House.