O'Rourke: 'I think we can win Texas' in 2020

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE (D-Texas) predicted Tuesday that, if elected the Democratic presidential nominee, he could win Texas in the 2020 general election.

"Yes, I think we can win Texas," O'Rourke said in remarks to reporters in New Hampshire. "I think we've proven we know how to campaign," he added, noting he'd been to each of Texas's 254 counties.

"We’ve listened to the stories our fellow Texans have told us. We’ve incorporated it in the way in which we campaign and in the way in which I wish to serve," O'Rourke added.

Democrats' hopes of winning Texas have been rising, but O'Rourke lost the state just last year to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke: Decisions on late-term abortions 'best left to a woman and her doctor' New report details O'Rourke's prankish past O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College MORE (R-Texas) by more than 200,000 votes.

President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals to visit White House on Monday Transportation Dept requests formal audit of Boeing 737 Max certification MORE defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery Dem strategist says Donna Brazile is joining Fox News 'for the money' CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE by more than 800,000 votes in the 2016 election.

Still, demographic changes — and O'Rourke's stronger showing than Clinton just two years ago — has Democrats thinking big about the Lone Star State, which a Democrat hasn't won since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

O'Rourke last week officially announced his candidacy for presidency, vowing a “positive campaign” that “seeks to bring out the very best from every single one of us, that seeks to unite a very divided country.”