Poll: Biden leads Trump by 10 points in head-to-head matchup

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: 'I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be' Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals to visit White House on Monday Transportation Dept requests formal audit of Boeing 737 Max certification MORE by 10 points in a hypothetical 2020 general election matchup, according to a new poll.

The Emerson College poll released Tuesday shows Biden with the support of 55 percent of voters and Trump with 45 percent.

Biden, who has not announced his candidacy for president but is expected to soon jump into the race, has the largest lead over Trump among likely and declared Democratic candidates.

But Biden's lead over Trump shrinks to 8 points when former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is included as an option, according to the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll also shows Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College MORE (D-Calif.) defeating Trump by 4 percentage points, while Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery GOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 Warren introduces petition to end the Electoral College MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAlan Dershowitz: In defense of Chelsea Clinton O'Rourke: Decisions on late-term abortions 'best left to a woman and her doctor' CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.) each edge Trump by 2 points.

The poll also finds that Trump narrowly leads former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE (D-Texas), with Trump garnering 51 percent of support and O'Rourke getting 49 percent of supporters.

The poll's results are based on interviews of 1,153 registered voters from March 17 to March 18. The poll has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.