Poll: Sanders, Biden tied for first as O'Rourke gains among Dem voters

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAlan Dershowitz: In defense of Chelsea Clinton O'Rourke: Decisions on late-term abortions 'best left to a woman and her doctor' CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: 'I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be' Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE are the top choices among Democratic voters, with former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE (D-Texas) getting a bump after announcing his White House bid, according to a new Emerson poll.

Sanders and Biden each garnered 26 percent in the survey conducted March 17-18, a 9-point bump for Sanders since the February poll and after his official campaign announcement.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College MORE (D-Calif.) followed with 12 percent, and O'Rourke had 11 percent, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery GOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 Warren introduces petition to end the Electoral College MORE (D-Mass.) rounding out the top five at 8 percent. O’Rourke’s support is also up from February, increasing 7 points.

Sanders leads among both 18- to 29-year-olds, with 42 percent, and among 30- to 49-year-olds, with 30 percent support. Biden, meanwhile, leads among respondents 50 to 64 years old, with 39 percent and among those 65 or older, with 33 percent.

Biden is the favorite among respondents who supported 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery Dem strategist says Donna Brazile is joining Fox News 'for the money' CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE, with 36 percent, while Harris and Sanders are tied for second at 13 percent, followed by O’Rourke at 12 percent and Warren at 8 percent.

Forty-one percent of Sanders’s 2016 primary supporters in the poll back him, while 18 percent support Biden, 11 percent prefer Harris, 10 percent support Warren and 9 percent back O’Rourke.

The poll was based on interviews with 487 respondents and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.