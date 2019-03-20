Kamala Harris: Voters want president who can prosecute 'the case' against Trump

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina O'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College MORE (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she believed voters want a Democratic presidential nominee with the proven ability to prosecute "the case" against President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals to visit White House on Monday Transportation Dept requests formal audit of Boeing 737 Max certification MORE.

“I also believe that what voters are going to want is they are going to want that there is someone who has the proven ability to prosecute the case against this administration and this president,” Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, said on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

“And that is going to be about having an ability and a proven ability to be able to articulate the evidence that makes the case for why we need new leadership in this country.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel responded by asking if that meant she would prosecute Trump and his "various hench characters" if she became president.

"I am very supportive of Bob Mueller being able to finish his process and do his job," Harris replied, referring to Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's special counsel investigation into Russia's election interference and if the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin.

The comments from Harris came as she discussed many issues related to the 2020 presidential campaign, which already includes a crowded field of Democrats vying to challenge Trump.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersAlan Dershowitz: In defense of Chelsea Clinton O'Rourke: Decisions on late-term abortions 'best left to a woman and her doctor' CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem lawmaker says Electoral College was 'conceived' as way to perpetuate slavery GOP rep to introduce constitutional amendment to limit Supreme Court seats to 9 Warren introduces petition to end the Electoral College MORE (D-Mass.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke sees 'a lot of wisdom' in abolishing Electoral College Poll: Biden rises to 8-point lead over Sanders among Democratic primary voters Andrew Yang draws crowd of 3,000 in San Francisco MORE (D-Texas) are among many prominent names that have announced bids for the Democratic nomination.

Harris, a former prosecutor, has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration in the last two years. She said during her campaign launch in January that foreign powers are "infecting the White House like malware."

Harris has also continually advocated for efforts to protect Mueller's investigation.

She said shortly after she launched her White House bid in January that her "highest priority" was to protect Mueller and his ability to finish his investigation.

Trump has repeatedly derided Mueller's investigation, often referring to it as a "witch hunt."