Obama fundraiser tells friends he is leaning toward Beto O'Rourke: report

A major donor to former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBudowsky: Biden or Beto: Where's the beef? Super Tuesday bonanza raises stakes for Dems Whatever happened to nuclear abolition? MORE's campaigns has reportedly indicated to friends that he's leaning toward supporting Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeRepublican strategist predicts his 2020 Dem primary final four The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump feuds heat up Kamala Harris: Voters want president who can prosecute 'the case' against Trump MORE in the 2020 presidential race.

CNBC reported Thursday that Mark Gallogly, who co-founded investment firm Centerbridge Partners, has given associates the impression in recent weeks that he will back the El Paso Democrat in an increasingly crowded primary field.

Gallogly helped Obama's 2008 presidential campaign raise between $200,000 and $500,000, CNBC reported, and helped bring in at least $500,000 for the former president's 2012 effort.

Gallogly did not return repeated requests for comment from CNBC, and O'Rourke's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

O'Rourke entered the field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates last week, joining Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 Big Tech is not the enemy, Sen. Warren MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJ.J. Abrams, Shonda Rhimes to host Kamala Harris fundraiser Warren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 MORE (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Republican strategist predicts his 2020 Dem primary final four Chicago mayor race mirrors national push for more women in office, says columnist MORE (D-Minn.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Citizens lose when partisans play politics with the federal judiciary Booker opens up about relationship with Rosario Dawson MORE (D-N.J.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses RNC says it raised .6 million in February Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), among others, in seeking the nomination.

The former three-term congressman proved to be a fundraising juggernaut in his unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke raised .1 million from over 128,000 donors on campaign's first day O'Rourke on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: 'We don't have the best negotiating partners on either side' O'Rourke: 'I think we can win Texas' in 2020 MORE (R-Texas) last year, raising millions of dollars.

He announced earlier this week that he raised $6.1 million in the 24 hours after he announced his candidacy, more than any other candidate who has entered the 2020 race.