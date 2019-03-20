Scarborough compares Buttigieg to Obama

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday compared likely 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg to former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBudowsky: Biden or Beto: Where's the beef? Super Tuesday bonanza raises stakes for Dems Whatever happened to nuclear abolition? MORE.

Scarborough tweeted that he and his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, have been “overwhelmed” by the response from viewers to Buttigieg’s appearance on “Morning Joe.”

“Mika and I have been overwhelmed by the reaction [Pete Buttigieg] got after being on the show,” Scarborough tweeted. “The only other time in twelve years that we heard from as many people about a guest was after [Barack Obama] appeared on Morning Joe.”

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has not yet officially entered the race, but has quickly earned national attention since announcing his exploratory committee.

Buttigieg, a Navy veteran and the only openly gay candidate currently running for president, has been lauded as the “first millennial president.” He is also the only serving mayor running for president.

In his Wednesday morning appearance on MSNBC, Buttigieg pushed the importance of “generational change” in politics.

Last week, he announced that his campaign surpassed 65,000 individual donations, the threshold set by the Democratic National Committee to participate in the first Democratic primary debate.