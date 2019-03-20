Hickenlooper questions why female 2020 Dems aren't being asked if they'd pick a man as vice president

Former Colorado Governor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper questioned on Wednesday why the women running against him for the party's nomination weren't being asked if they would choose a man as their running mate.

Asked by CNN host Dana Bash at a presidential town hall if he would choose a woman to run alongside him as his vice president, Hickenlooper responded "Of course."

“Governor, some of your male competitors have vowed to put a woman on the ticket. Yes or no, would you do the same?” Bash asked during the network's presidential town hall.

"Of course,” Hickenlooper responded, before saying he wanted to ask Bash a question.

“How come we’re not asking more often the women, would you be willing to put a man on the ticket,” Hickenlooper said, drawing audible groans from the audience in Atlanta.

Hickenlooper’s remarks quickly drew criticism from social media users. Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Hickenlooper, tweeted shortly after his remarks that the candidate was "Making the point that the media too often discounts the chances of women winning the nomination themselves."

Bash's question followed after other male presidential candidates, notably Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Citizens lose when partisans play politics with the federal judiciary Booker opens up about relationship with Rosario Dawson MORE (D-N.J.), said they would choose or consider choosing a woman to round out their presidential ticket.

“No matter what, I’m looking you in the eye and saying this: There will be a woman on the ticket. I don’t know if it’s in the vice president’s position or in the president’s position,” Booker said Friday.