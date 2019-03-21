Biden advisers mull launch naming Abrams as running mate: report

Advisers to former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 Republican strategist predicts his 2020 Dem primary final four The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump feuds heat up MORE are reportedly considering a 2020 presidential campaign launch announcement naming Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams as his running mate.

Axios reported Thursday that Biden’s aides think pairing him with Abrams, a rising Democratic star who fought a tough gubernatorial campaign late last year, would show he is not “just another old white guy."

Biden, 76, has not yet jumped into the race, but would join a pool of Democrats historically diverse in age, race and gender.

Abrams, 45, was ultimately unsuccessful in her bid for Georgia governor, but has maintained a national profile and delivered the Democratic response to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocks wind power: 'When the wind doesn't blow, just turn off the television' Pentagon investigator probing whether acting chief boosted former employer Boeing Trump blasts McCain, bemoans not getting 'thank you' for funeral MORE’s State of the Union address.

It was reported last week that the former vice president is considering an early VP selection for his campaign, and has discussed the possibility with his advisers and other top party figures.

According to Axios, Biden’s advisers are on the fence about an early announcement, expressing concern that announcing Abrams as a running mate could be seen as a “gimmick,” and could open Biden up to criticism that he is overlooking his fellow Democratic candidates as possible VPs.

The former vice president’s office declined to comment to Axios.

Biden and Abrams met last week as rumors swirled of both candidates entering the race. Abrams has met with a number of other 2020 Democrats as well, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 Big Tech is not the enemy, Sen. Warren MORE, (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJ.J. Abrams, Shonda Rhimes to host Kamala Harris fundraiser Warren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 MORE (Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Citizens lose when partisans play politics with the federal judiciary Booker opens up about relationship with Rosario Dawson MORE (N.J.).

Abrams said earlier this month that under a previous career plan, 2028 had been the earliest she would consider a run for president. She quickly added that a run in 2020 is "definitely on the table."