Hickenlooper shares story of watching 'Deep Throat' with his mother

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said during a CNN town hall Wednesday evening that he once watched an X-rated film with his mother.

During a conversation with CNN's Dana Bash, Hickenlooper stressed that he did not know the contents of "Deep Throat" before he watched it with his mother and a friend.

The situation arose, Hickenlooper said, after he arrived home from his first semester at college to find his single mother expecting him for dinner.

"She didn't want to be left alone in the house again," the former governor continued. "So I took my mother to see 'Deep Throat.'"

The audience reacted to Hickenlooper's comment with laughs and groans, as he continued.

"I'm sure she was mortified. I said repeatedly, 'I think we should leave, I think she would go,' " he added.

Hickenlooper also shared an observation his mother made on the car ride home.

"And she goes, 'Well, I thought the lighting was very good in the movie.' And I thought I saw a little grin in that green light [of the dashboard,]" Hickenlooper added.

The former governor launched his 2020 campaign earlier this month, targeting President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocks wind power: 'When the wind doesn't blow, just turn off the television' Pentagon investigator probing whether acting chief boosted former employer Boeing Trump blasts McCain, bemoans not getting 'thank you' for funeral MORE's economic policies in rural states in his announcement message.

“We’re seeing all kinds of evidence that the Trump presidency isn’t succeeding. It’s not taking America where it needs to go. It certainly isn’t fulfilling his promises to the rural parts of America," he said on CNN earlier this month.

Hickenlooper joined a crowded 2020 Democratic Party primary, which also includes Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJ.J. Abrams, Shonda Rhimes to host Kamala Harris fundraiser Warren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 MORE (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses RNC says it raised .6 million in February Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 Big Tech is not the enemy, Sen. Warren MORE (D-Mass.).

