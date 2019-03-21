Poll: Gillibrand, de Blasio have favorable ratings under 30 percent among New Yorkers

Two New York Democrats who have expressed presidential ambitions face underwater approval ratings in their home state, according to a new poll.

In a Quinnipiac University Poll survey released Thursday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand shows off 'just trying to get some ranch' t-shirt Rubio to introduce legislation to keep Supreme Court at 9 seats The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, Dems put manufacturing sector in 2020 spotlight MORE (D-N.Y.) was supported by just 29 percent of registered voters in her state. Her unfavorable rating is slightly higher: 35 percent of New Yorkers surveyed said they disapproved of the job being done by their state's junior senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), who has not announced a bid but has been hinting about a 2020 campaign for weeks, just 24 percent of New Yorkers polled approved of the job he has done as mayor. 49 percent of voters surveyed said they disapproved of the mayor's performance.

The numbers are some of the lowest popularity ratings either Democrat has ever faced, even as they consider broadening their exposure to the larger electorate.

"It's no surprise in blue New York that Democrats are eager to send President Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocks wind power: 'When the wind doesn't blow, just turn off the television' Pentagon investigator probing whether acting chief boosted former employer Boeing Trump blasts McCain, bemoans not getting 'thank you' for funeral MORE packing in 2020," said polling analyst Mary Snow in a press release.

"But New Yorkers aren't cutting any slack to their own elected officials looking to replace him. As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand makes her presidential bid official, her net favorability score is her worst ever," Snow continued. "For New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who hasn't yet decided whether he'll run, his statewide net favorability rating is at an all-time low since taking office in 2014."

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 Republican strategist predicts his 2020 Dem primary final four The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump feuds heat up MORE had the highest favorability rating in the poll, at 62 percent (compared to 24 percent of respondents who have an unfavorable view of Biden). Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses RNC says it raised .6 million in February Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) also remains above water in the poll, with 51 percent of New York voters surveyed sharing a positive view of the senator.

Quinnipiac University Poll contacted 1,216 voters in New York state for the survey, which has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.