Bannon says an O'Rourke-Harris ticket poses the greatest threat to Trump in 2020

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon reportedly told a conservative Italian group that he believes a presidential ticket with former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeRepublican strategist predicts his 2020 Dem primary final four The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump feuds heat up Kamala Harris: Voters want president who can prosecute 'the case' against Trump MORE (D-Texas) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJ.J. Abrams, Shonda Rhimes to host Kamala Harris fundraiser Warren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 MORE (D-Calif.) is the most challenging that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocks wind power: 'When the wind doesn't blow, just turn off the television' Pentagon investigator probing whether acting chief boosted former employer Boeing Trump blasts McCain, bemoans not getting 'thank you' for funeral MORE could face in 2020.

“Beto on the ticket with Harris is the most dangerous ticket for Trump,” Bannon said, according to the Daily Beast. Both Harris and O'Rourke are among a crowded Democratic field vying for the chance to take on Trump.

“But don’t forget, the vampire is still alive: Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump mocks wind power: 'When the wind doesn't blow, just turn off the television' Trump's approval rating stable at 45 percent Kellyanne Conway: 'I think my gender helps me with the president' MORE,” Bannon added. The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has said she is not running again this cycle.

O'Rourke launched his campaign last week and raised more money on his first day than any other candidate so far. He and Harris are facing off against several other prominent politicians including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses RNC says it raised .6 million in February Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Pollster says 'it's certainly not looking good' for Trump ahead of 2020 Big Tech is not the enemy, Sen. Warren MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren, Klobuchar call on FTC to curtail use of non-compete clauses Citizens lose when partisans play politics with the federal judiciary Booker opens up about relationship with Rosario Dawson MORE (D-N.J.)

Bannon had a top position on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and also served in the White House until the summer of 2017. He has also worked as the executive chairman of the far-right website Breitbart News.