Michael Bennet 'encouraged' in possible presidential bid: report

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSenators ask CBO to review options for preventing surprise medical bills Court-packing becomes new litmus test on left New England Patriots player says he will remain in locker room during anthem next season MORE (D-Colo.) is reportedly "encouraged" about the prospect of a presidential bid, The Denver Post reported Thursday.

Craig Hughes, an adviser to Bennet, told the Post that Bennet has not decided whether he will run.

“We’re making progress towards a decision and encouraged by what we are seeing and hearing,” Hughes reportedly said.

Democratic sources told the newspaper that Bennet could announce his candidacy in less than a month. The senator made headlines earlier this year when he blasted Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBiden-Abrams ticket would be a genius media move Families of Kenyan victims seek compensation for Ethiopian Airlines crash 737 crisis tests Boeing's clout in Washington MORE (R-Texas) regarding the government shutdown in a Senate floor speech. He is considered a moderate.

Colorado Public Radio reported in December that Bennet was thinking about running.

The Hill has reached out to Bennet's office for comment.

If Bennet does enter the race, he'll have to compete with prominent politicians for the 2020 Democratic nomination, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBannon says an O'Rourke-Harris ticket poses the greatest threat to Trump in 2020 Trump has lost support from male voters since shutdown, analysis shows Watchdog group calls on 2020 candidates to release 10 years of tax returns MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisStrategist says Trump is 'retreating' from talking about foreign policy Bannon says an O'Rourke-Harris ticket poses the greatest threat to Trump in 2020 Trump has lost support from male voters since shutdown, analysis shows MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBannon says an O'Rourke-Harris ticket poses the greatest threat to Trump in 2020 Biden-Abrams ticket would be a genius media move The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump attacks on McCain rattle GOP senators MORE (D-Texas), as well as former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D).