Democratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) on Thursday officially endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDemocratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (I-Vt.) for president.

“Democratic Socialists of America is proud to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for president! We’re building a mass movement to take on the billionaires and win a society that puts people over profit. Join us,” the group tweeted.

Democratic Socialists of America is proud to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for president! We’re building a mass movement to take on the billionaires and win a society that puts people over profit. Join us https://t.co/Gsy5Ij2G2K pic.twitter.com/66DHY9hqyk — DSA (@DemSocialists) March 22, 2019

The group first announced earlier this month that just more than 13,000 of its members — 24 percent of eligible membership — participated in a survey asking whether DSA should endorse Sanders's 2020 White House bid. About 76 percent of respondents indicated support for endorsing Sanders's campaign, while 24 percent said they were opposed.

The DSA endorsed Sanders in his 2016 primary bid against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president How to end the Electoral College and elect our next president by popular vote CNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary MORE and helped boost Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president Ocasio-Cortez: Green New Deal 'narratives are manipulated' by critics Trump: Green New Deal 'the most preposterous thing' and 'easy to beat' MORE (D-N.Y.) in her congressional bid during last year's midterms.

“He has the best possible chance of the Democratic field to beat Trump,” Jeremy Gong, a member of the DSA’s National Political Committee who voted to endorse Sanders, told The Guardian.

“Specifically because he has a working-class political agenda, as opposed to an elite, or moderate, or corporate-friendly agenda that is not exciting to anyone electorally — except a very small number of either Democratic party diehards or upper middle class or wealthy people.”

Sanders has maintained his position among the top spots of most national and statewide polls and has raised a staggering $5.9 million within the first 24 hours after announcing his campaign last month. Sanders's haul was second only to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-Texas) $6.1 million, which he raised within 24 hours of his campaign announcement earlier this month.