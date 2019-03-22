Dems seek to stifle primary challenges to incumbents

House Democrats' campaign arm on Friday took an official step toward protect sitting lawmakers, warning would-be campaign vendors that the party won't award contracts to political firms working for primary challengers.
With its new policy, posted Friday morning, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) said its "core mission" is to keep and grow the party's newly won House majority, "which includes supporting and protecting incumbents."
"To that end, the DCCC will not conduct business with, nor recommend to any of its targeted campaigns, any consultant that works with an opponent of a sitting Member of the House Democratic Caucus," the policy reads.
The effort is an attempt to preempt a short but growing list of potential primary hopefuls, as well as the groups supporting them, from retaining the help of top-tier polling and consulting firms in bids to oust sitting lawmakers.
The issue has gained new scrutiny following last year's midterm elections, when the powerful chairman of the Democratic Caucus, Rep. Joseph Crowley (N.Y.), lost his primary to a little-known challenger, Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president Ocasio-Cortez: Green New Deal 'narratives are manipulated' by critics Trump: Green New Deal 'the most preposterous thing' and 'easy to beat' MORE, who rode a bare-bones campaign to a stunning victory. In another upset, Ayanna PressleyAyanna PressleyBeto could give Biden and Bernie a run for their money Pelosi says she backs lowering voting age to 16 America has a democracy problem MORE ousted Rep. Michael CapuanoMichael (Mike) Everett CapuanoEx-Dem lawmaker Capuano joins law and lobbying firm Freshman Dem lawmaker says Trump brought dishonor to his office with shutdown Massachusetts New Members 2019 MORE — who, like Crowley, was a 20-year veteran of Capitol Hill — in a Massachusetts primary.
The liberal groups that supported Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley, and are now eyeing challenges to centrist incumbents this cycle, were quick to blast the DCCC's new policy on Friday, accusing the Democrats of using their financial muscle to stifle the energy of the surging liberal base.
"The DCCC is using financial leverage to try and stop leaders like Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rising in the party through primary challenges," Alexandra Rojas, executive director of the Justice Democrats, a liberal advocacy group, said in a statement.
María Urbina, national political director of Indivisible, another liberal group, went a step further, saying the new hiring standards will discourage the political participation of minorities.
"This is another example of the DCCC looking to maintain the status quo and hoard power," Urbina said Friday. "This historic class of women, especially women of color, wouldn't have been ushered in if they'd waited their turn.
"This works to incentivize Congress staying white and male."
Justice Democrats are already seeking a primary challenger to take on Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Blue Dog Texas Democrat, and they're eyeing races against other centrists around the country.
Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), another Blue Dog leader who has long angered liberal activists for his staunch opposition to abortion, is also on the radar of the activist groups hoping to bring more progressive voices to Capitol Hill. Lipinski survived a tough primary challenge last year from Marie Newman, who had the support of women's reproductive health groups like NARAL, as well as the endorsement of several liberal lawmakers, including Reps. Jan SchakowskyJanice (Jan) Danoff SchakowskyHillicon Valley: EU hits Google with .7 billion antitrust fine | GOP steps up attack over tech bias claims | Dems ask FTC for budget wishlist | Justices punt on Google privacy settlement Dems ask FTC if it needs more money to protect privacy Overnight Health Care: CDC pushes for expanding HIV testing, treatment | Dem group launches ads attacking Trump on Medicare, Medicaid cuts | Hospitals, insurers spar over surprise bills | O'Rourke under pressure from left on Medicare for all MORE (D-Ill.), then- Rep. Luis GutierrezLuis Vicente GutierrezDHS to make migrants wait in Mexico while asylum claims processed Coffman loses GOP seat in Colorado Trump changes mean only wealthy immigrants may apply, says critic MORE (D-Ill.) and Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersDemocratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (I-Vt.).
Newman told supporters this month that she's exploring another run in 2020.
Rep. Cheri BustosCheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosProgressive demands put new pressures on Democrats House Dems haul in record donations for February The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority MORE (D-Ill.), who leads the DCCC, forecast the party's new policy earlier in the month, characterizing the DCCC as "an incumbent-friendly organization" that will fight to protect its own.
"I would prefer that, as far as Democrats go, that we just work together, and we make sure that our colleagues can come back, and that we do what we can to pick up additional seats," she said in an interview from the party's campaign headquarters just off of Capitol Hill.
"Dan Lipinski is pro-life, but he's also a longtime member of the House of Representatives, and he's been a reliable vote on the vast majority of our issues," she added.
The activist groups are rejecting that argument, saying it's more important to bring to Washington the kinds of lawmakers who will fight to realize the progressives' ambitious policy agenda, including a Medicare-for-all health-care system, a Green New Deal to tackle climate change and a scaling back of the tax cuts enacted by President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate GOP budget ignores Trump, cuts defense Trump says he'll nominate Stephen Moore to Fed White House: ISIS territory in Syria has been 100 percent eliminated MORE and the Republicans in late 2017.
The DCCC's move to blacklist firms that serve primary challengers, they maintain, will only help the Republicans.
"The Democratic Party establishment is sending a signal that they are more afraid of Ayanna Pressley and Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez winning primary challenges than Dan Lipinski or Henry Cuellar who votes with Trump nearly 70% of the time," said Rojas.
"The DCCC is trying to further entrench a consultant class that won’t challenge the big corporate donors and powers that are sitting at the top of the Democratic Party."
Centrists are not the only group of lawmakers facing potential primary challenges this cycle. The liberal Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarTrump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game 2020 Dems avoid this year's AIPAC conference MORE (D-Minn.), who has come under fire for a series of remarks deemed by many to be anti-Semitic, is also facing a potential intra-party fight this year, as some Minnesota Democrats are scrambling to find a Democrat to take her on.
The DCCC's new policy ensures that any challenger, from the left or right, would face new obstacles to ousting sitting incumbents. Aside from highlighting intra-party divisions during the primary season, such challengers have also creation some tension between some veteran lawmakers and the newcomers who defeated their old colleagues.
Still others say they've moved on. Rep. Lacy ClayWilliam (Lacy) Lacy ClayCohen details methods to get Trump ranked higher on Forbes list Live coverage: Cohen clashes with GOP over Trump allegations Dems accused of MeToo hypocrisy in Virginia MORE (D-Mo.), who last year faced a primary opponent endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez, dismissed the idea that there are lingering tensions from that fight.
"Look, she came last year. Campaigned against me. I beat her," he said Monday during a press event in his district. "And I’ve turned the page."
