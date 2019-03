More Democrats and independents in a new survey say they prize a presidential candidate’s ability to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate GOP budget ignores Trump, cuts defense Trump says he'll nominate Stephen Moore to Fed White House: ISIS territory in Syria has been 100 percent eliminated MORE than whether a candidate aligns with their priorities.

About 48 percent of Democrats and independent voters in a USA Today-Suffolk University poll released Friday said they want to nominate a candidate “who can win, even if different from my priorities.”

That compares to roughly 38 percent of Democrats and independents in the poll who said they want a candidate “in line with my priorities even if it is harder to win.” Another 13 percent said they were undecided.

The poll comes as the Democratic presidential primary field continues to grow, with some candidates working to shore up support among the party's progressive flank and others pushing to appeal to disaffected and more moderate voters.

The primary race has broadly split into two lanes, with high-profile candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDemocratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game 2020 Dems avoid this year's AIPAC conference MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker gains first endorsement from state lawmaker in South Carolina CNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Amy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for MORE (D-N.J.) running unapologetically progressive campaigns while other candidates like Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharAmy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for Harris's stepkids call her 'Momala' Sanders joins striking workers at UCLA in first 2020 California visit MORE (D-Minn.) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) have expressed skepticism about certain progressive priorities such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

“We’d much rather have anybody than Trump,” one survey respondent, Annette Lantos Tillemann-Dick, 66, told USA Today. She added she believes the country needs a leader “who will right the ship, because I think we have been in very choppy, choppy waters with a very bad captain for the last few years now.”

The new poll suggests that voters may have a breaking point for how far left a candidate can go. About 67 percent of all respondents would disapprove of a contender who thinks the U.S. should be more socialist, while only 22 percent would support such a candidate. Another 11 percent are undecided on the matter.

While Trump has historically low approval ratings, the poll found that he would edge out an unnamed Democratic opponent, 39 to 36 percent, with 11 percent opting for a third-party candidate and 14 percent saying they’re undecided.

The USA Today-Suffolk University poll of 1,000 registered voters — including 367 Democrats, 340 Republicans and 233 independents — was conducted March 13-17 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.