Booker takes early lead in 2020 endorsements

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker gains first endorsement from state lawmaker in South Carolina CNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Amy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for MORE (D-N.J.) is leading the 2020 Democratic field in endorsements from his fellow congressional lawmakers.

Booker has already locked up the public support of 12 lawmakers, including every member of his home state’s Democratic delegation.

Fellow New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Manafort sentenced to total of 7.5 years in prison Acting Defense chief calls Graham an 'ally' after tense exchange William Barr is right man for the times MORE (D) was an early backer, calling Booker a “great friend” who would “make an even greater president” in his endorsement. The two have served together since 2013.

Other contenders are also pulling in early support from their home states. But Booker's tally is still more than double the five congressional endorsements secured so far by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (D-Calif.), who is in second.

While the 2020 primary contest is still in its early stages, the coveted endorsements can give candidates a boost, helping to bolster their credibility and build momentum in what is expected to be a crowded primary field.

Many lawmakers could face a tough choice ahead.

Lawmakers from Texas will see pressure to support either former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeCNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Michael Bennet 'encouraged' in possible presidential bid: report House Dems unveil measure to reject anti-Israel boycotts MORE (D), who jumped into the race last week, or former Obama Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

O'Rourke is tied for third in The Hill’s tally along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game 2020 Dems avoid this year's AIPAC conference MORE (D-Mass.), with four endorsements each.

Both candidates have a prominent national profile, but Warren's backers all come from her home state of Massachusetts, while O'Rourke has the support of two New York lawmakers and one from Florida.

Among Castro's three endorsements is one from his twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroJulian Castro hints at brother Joaquin's Senate run Dems prepare next steps after Trump's veto Joaquin Castro closing in on 2020 Senate bid: report MORE (D-Texas).

Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharAmy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for Harris's stepkids call her 'Momala' Sanders joins striking workers at UCLA in first 2020 California visit MORE (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDemocratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (I-Vt.) also have three endorsements. Sanders has the support of both of his Vermont colleagues, Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyCitizens lose when partisans play politics with the federal judiciary Senate Dems petition Saudi king to release dissidents, US citizen Patrick Leahy sits at center of partisan judicial nominations MORE (D) and Rep. Peter Welch Peter Francis WelchDivisions emerge over House drug price bills Trump CFO Weisselberg emerges as key person of interest for Dems Cohen claims batter Trump MORE (D), and a non-home state lawmaker, California Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaClinton and Ocasio-Cortez joke about Kushner's alleged use of WhatsApp Overnight Defense: Senate breaks with Trump on Yemen war | Shanahan hit with ethics complaint over Boeing ties | Pentagon rolls out order to implement transgender ban | Dem chair throws cold water on Space Force budget Senate breaks with Trump on Saudi-led war in Yemen MORE (D).

Some candidates have struggled to net early endorsements. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandCNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Amy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (D-N.Y.) has one from her state's sizable Democratic delegation — Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyNew York Rep. Maloney endorses Gillibrand for president Pelosi says impeaching Trump 'just not worth it' Dems feel growing pressure on impeachment MORE.

And many lawmakers are holding out for some big names, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenAmy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game 2020 Dems avoid this year's AIPAC conference MORE, to jump into the race.

Check back here as The Hill updates its list of congressional endorsements ahead of the 2020 election. And please send updates to editor@thehill.com.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) (12)

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerThe 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority House to vote Thursday on anti-Semitism resolution Ocasio-Cortez rebukes Dem centrists over gun control vote MORE (D-N.J.)

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Rep. Tom Malinowski Thomas (Tom) MalinowskiNew Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall House Dem backs off on bill blaming Kim Jong Un for Otto Warmbier's death at family's request Dem lawmaker to introduce bill blaming Kim Jong Un for Otto Warmbier's death MORE (D-N.J.)

Rep. Donald Norcross Donald W. NorcrossNew Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Rep. Beyer: What I learned In Central America House Dems call on leadership to prioritize opioid epidemic MORE (D-N.J.)

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. Frank Joseph PalloneHillicon Valley: EU hits Google with .7 billion antitrust fine | GOP steps up attack over tech bias claims | Dems ask FTC for budget wishlist | Justices punt on Google privacy settlement Dems ask FTC if it needs more money to protect privacy Trump officials take bold steps on Medicaid MORE (D-N.J.)

Rep. Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellOn The Money: Liberal groups pressure Dems over Trump's tax returns | Top Trump economist says tax cuts powering economy | Trump Jr. slams Theresa May over Brexit delay | Watchdog warns of 'rosy' assumptions in Trump budget Liberal groups step up pressure on Dems to request Trump's tax returns Lawmakers contemplate a tough political sell: Raising their pay MORE (D-N.J.)

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. Donald Milford Payne Jr.New Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Inside the Trump-Congress Christmas meltdown Chao confirms Trump pushing Ryan to withhold Gateway project funding MORE (D-N.J.)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillThe 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority New Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall GOP rep 'disappointed' by the number of Republican women in Congress MORE (D-N.J.)

Rep. Albio Sires Albio B. SiresNew Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Democrats seek to take on Trump at State of the Union Hispanic Dems announce task forces for 116th Congress MORE (D-N.J.)

Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Bonnie Watson ColemanNew Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Nielsen testifies: Five things you need to know Baseball legend Frank Robinson, first black manager in MLB, dies at 83 MORE (D-N.J.)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) (5)

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.)

Rep. Julia Brownley Julia Andrews BrownleyOvernight Energy: Ocasio-Cortez rolls out Green New Deal measure | Pelosi taps members for climate panel | AOC left out | Court reviews order for EPA to ban pesticide Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I truly do not’ believe Pelosi snubbed me on climate change panel Pelosi names Dems to new climate panel — but not AOC MORE (D-Calif.)

Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillCummings refuses to join GOP's criminal referral of Cohen over perjury concerns Oversight Dem: 'I imagine' chairman will ask for investigation into Cohen for alleged perjury Sunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape MORE (D-Calif.)

Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeHarris receives endorsement from 6 home-state mayors Dems put spotlight on diversity in tech Hillicon Valley: T-Mobile, Sprint racked up Trump hotel bills | Progressives find fresh target in telecom merger | Lawmakers divided over state privacy rules | FCC warns of future probe into Sinclair allegations MORE (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuHouse Dem vets press McConnell on emergency declaration Watchdog organization calls for investigation into Kushner clearance Dems call for criminal probe into Kushner's security clearance MORE (D-Calif.)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) (4)

Rep. Veronica Escobar Veronica EscobarOn The Money: Trump issues first veto, warning of 'reckless' resolution | US hits Russia with new sanctions | Dems renew push for contractor back pay | Lawmakers seek probe into undocumented workers at Trump businesses Hispanic Caucus demands probe into Trump Organization hiring undocumented workers O'Rourke nabs 2020 endorsement from his successor in Congress MORE (D-Texas)

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyKoch-backed group pushes for new limits on Trump's tariff authority Gay Florida teen kicked out of home lands internship with Dem congresswoman Dems struggle to unify after GOP embarrasses them on procedure MORE (D-Fla.)

Rep. Kathleen Rice Kathleen Maura RiceNew York Rep. Maloney endorses Gillibrand for president Hispanic Dems ask for multi-agency meeting on family separations The Hill's 12:30 Report: O'Rourke jumps into 2020 fray MORE (D-N.Y.)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) (4)

Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyTrump: Green New Deal 'the most preposterous thing' and 'easy to beat' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game Dem divisions deepen over approach to climate change MORE (D-Mass.)

Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyOvernight Defense: Top Marine warns border deployment could hurt readiness | McSally aims for sexual assault reforms in defense bill | House to vote on measure opposing transgender ban | New warning over F-35 sale to Turkey House to vote on measure opposing transgender military ban Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Dems push Pelosi on bill allowing federal funding of abortion | Key Republican says Dems left him out of drug pricing talks | Court upholds Ohio law to defund Planned Parenthood | Trump taps acting FDA chief MORE III (D-Mass.)

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.)

Rep. Lori Trahan Lori A. TrahanDem bill would let essential workers collect unemployment during shutdown 116th Congress breaks records for women, minority lawmakers MORE (D-Mass.)

Julián Castro (3)

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) (3)

Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithEx-Bush ethics chief calls for Steve King expulsion after he posted meme of potential civil war The Hill's 12:30 Report: Manafort sentenced to total of 7.5 years in prison Minnesota senator slams West Virginia GOP over display comparing Omar to terrorists MORE (D-Minn.)

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Rep. Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsThe importance of moderate voters This week: House Democrats poised to pass sweeping election reform bill Push for ‘Medicare for all’ worries centrist Dems MORE (D-Minn.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) (3)

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.)

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Dems avoid this year's AIPAC conference Solving climate change the American way CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE (D-Md.) (2)

Rep. David Trone David John TroneDem bill would let essential workers collect unemployment during shutdown New Jersey governor calls for redistricting reform Top Supreme Court cases to watch in 2019 MORE (D-Md.)

Rep. Juan Vargas Juan C. VargasCriticism of Israeli policy is not anti-Semitism Ocasio-Cortez fundraises off claim that AIPAC is 'coming after' her, Omar, Tlaib The Hill's Morning Report - Pelosi's challenge: Getting Dems back on same page MORE (D-Calif.)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) (1)

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) (1)

Rep. Rick Larsen Richard (Rick) Ray LarsenSenate panel to hold hearing on airline safety after Boeing crashes FAA comes under new scrutiny over Boeing decision Trump issues emergency order grounding Boeing 737 Max jets MORE (D-Wash.)