Biden-Abrams ticket is music to ears of some Dems

Democrats hoping that Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBooker takes early lead in 2020 endorsements Former Georgia candidate asks Abrams be given 'space' amid 2020 buzz Biden team denies 'pre-cooked plan' of Abrams as early running-mate pick MORE jumps into the Democratic race for the White House are salivating over idea he could pick Stacey Abrams as his running mate early in the process.

“It would be a bold and smart move,” said one Democratic operative who has been in touch with Team Biden. “Who wouldn't want Stacey Abrams as your partner? I think you've got to own the narrative. She's so popular, so exciting, so commercial. It would be a bold move. No one can tell me it's a net negative.”

Biden’s camp on Friday pushed back against rumors of a “pre-cooked” Biden-Abrams ticket.

“@JoeBiden has an enormous amount of respect for @staceyabrams (it is why he endorsed her!) — but these rumors about discussions on a pre-cooked ticket are false, plain and simple,” Biden spokesman Bill Russo wrote in a tweet.

But Russo’s tweet didn’t completely knock down the idea that Biden’s camp has been talking about the idea, and sources confirmed to The Hill that it has been under discussion.

Abrams, who was narrowly defeated in her bid for Georgia’s governorship in November, could negate lingering doubts surrounding whether Biden is the historic candidate Democrats need in an election against President Trump Donald John TrumpMueller report findings could be a 'good day' for Trump, Dem senator says Trump officials heading to China for trade talks next week Showdown looms over Mueller report MORE.

While Biden is leading polls and would enter the primary as a front-runner, he faces significant doubts about whether he’s liberal enough to defeat rivals such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHere's what the Dem candidates for president said about the Mueller report Booker takes early lead in 2020 endorsements Harris wants Barr to testify on Mueller report as 2020 Dems call for its release MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHere's what the Dem candidates for president said about the Mueller report Booker takes early lead in 2020 endorsements Harris wants Barr to testify on Mueller report as 2020 Dems call for its release MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris to pitch using federal funds to give teachers pay raises Dem senator: 'Appropriate' for Barr, Mueller to testify publicly about Russia probe Here's what the Dem candidates for president said about the Mueller report MORE (D-Calif.).

He also faces questions about this age — he’d be 78 a few weeks after Election Day 2020 — and whether a party propelled by the energy of woman and minority voters should elect an older white male as it standard-bearer.

Democrats say bringing Abrams aboard would immediately counter many of those arguments while giving his campaign a forward shine in the #MeToo era. It would also help secure women, black voters and millennials to Biden’s side, who will all be essential to winning a primary and general election.

“It answers the concerns about Biden's age,” said Democratic strategist Brad Bannon. “Abrams broadens Biden's reach with women and blacks. And it's innovative which helps a candidate like Biden who comes across as a traditional politician.”

Biden’s team, including longtime advisers Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon, are continuing to look at the idea, according to sources familiar with their internal conversations.

Ricchetti, who is expected to serve as a top adviser on Biden's campaign “sees the pros and cons” of the Abrams idea, according to one longtime Biden ally.

One con, some Biden allies say, it that it would highlight a point that Biden couldn’t seal the nomination himself.

They point to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary The Memo: Trump can't let go of McCain grudge Michael Bennet is close to deciding on possible presidential bid MORE (R-Texas), who in a last-ditch effort to beat Trump in the 2016 Republican primary picked former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina to be his running mate.

“It makes him seem sort of desperate,” said one Biden ally.

The former vice president and those around him are spending an enormous amount of time trying to figure out his entry into the race. Biden is now expected to enter the race later next month, likely after the Easter holiday, sources say.

Questions about whether to name a running mate early, or to announce that Biden would only serve one term, have contributed to a long “will he or won’t he” process, to the growing annoyance of some donors and operatives growing weary of his “seemingly endless” deliberation about the best way to enter the race, as one put it.

“It's starting to get a little old,” one longtime Democratic fundraiser said. “It's been a much longer tease than necessary and as time goes on, I think the excitement wanes.”

“I love the VP but there seems to be a lack of coordination, a lack of structure,” the fundraiser said. “This is a former vice president, a former US senator, he gets the gig better than anybody and yet it seems to be dithering at times.”

Biden allies for months have said that he has time on his side because of his name recognition. The polls appear to bear this out; a Morning Consult survey this week showed him leading Sanders by 8 percentage points.

David Wade, a Democratic strategist who served as a spokesman for Biden during the Obama campaign in 2008, said the former vice president’s team “is doing exactly the right thing.”

“When you have 100 percent name identification with donors and supporters ready to go, why announce prematurely and invite even an extra day of friendly fire?” Wade said. “In a post superdelegates era, there’s more time to wait. He’ll be measured by what he days and how he performs if he gets in, not by whether he announced early enough.

“If his supporters are waiting for him, there’s no downside and probably real upside,” Wade added. “Sometimes activists, donors, and the media need to kick the tires on some new cars before they fully appreciate the model car that’s been trusted before and driven them through the storm.”

While some have grown impatient with Biden’s dithering on entering the race, other Democrats agree with Wade. They say Biden and his team are using the extra time to think through some big ideas.

“They can’t come out half-cooked,” one ally said. “Everything needs to be thought out and he does need some innovative ideas like this Abrams one to show that he’s not just some stodgy white guy who’s been around awhile.”

Howard Dean, the former governor and chairman of the Democratic National Committee, described the Abrams idea as “brilliant” in an interview Thursday on Sirius XM host Julie Mason’s “The Press Pool” show.

Biden “would electrify the voters if he chose somebody like Stacey Abrams,” said Dean, who argued it pushes back at the narrative Biden is yesterday’s news. “The question is ‘Would Stacey Abrams want to do it?’ I don’t know.”