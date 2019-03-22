Harris calls for Barr to testify on Mueller report findings

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (Calif.), a Democratic presidential candidate, called on Friday for Attorney General William Barr to testify before Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's investigation after Mueller submitted his report to Barr earlier in the day.

Harris, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that Barr should provide appropriate information about the report to all relevant congressional committee as well as give public testimony on the report's findings to Congress.

“We need total transparency here. The Department of Justice launched the Special Counsel investigation to get to the bottom of foreign interference in the 2016 election and any other illegal actions. A declassified report must be made public immediately and Attorney General Barr must publicly testify under oath about the investigation and its findings, and provide all underlying materials to the appropriate Congressional committees," Harris said.

“This is about securing American democracy and protecting voters’ confidence in our elections and our system of government," the senator added.

The California Democrat added in an email to supporters Friday evening that she would "not rest" until a declassified copy of the report was made public and Barr testified publicly.

Harris's call came as other Democrats vying for the party's 2020 nomination called for the report from the special counsel's office to be released in full to the public.

"As Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSenate GOP budget ignores Trump, cuts defense Trump says he'll nominate Stephen Moore to Fed White House: ISIS territory in Syria has been 100 percent eliminated MORE said, 'Let it come out,'" Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDemocratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (I-Vt.) wrote on Twitter. "I call on the Trump administration to make Special Counsel Mueller's full report public as soon as possible. No one, including the president, is above the law."

As Donald Trump said, “Let it come out." I call on the Trump administration to make Special Counsel Mueller's full report public as soon as possible. No one, including the president, is above the law. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 22, 2019

"The Mueller report should be released to the public. This decision is not about politics but about protecting our democracy. Now is the time to do the right thing. The American people deserve the truth," added Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharAmy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for Harris's stepkids call her 'Momala' Sanders joins striking workers at UCLA in first 2020 California visit MORE (D-Minn.).

The Mueller report should be released to the public. This decision is not about politics but about protecting our democracy. Now is the time to do the right thing. The American people deserve the truth. -AK #ReleaseTheReport — Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) March 22, 2019

"Robert Mueller’s finished his report. He’s delivered it to Attorney General William Barr. The American people deserve the full report," Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game 2020 Dems avoid this year's AIPAC conference MORE (D-Mass.) tweeted, while including a link to a petition started by her campaign calling for the report's release.