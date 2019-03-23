Here's what the Dem candidates for president said about the Mueller report

Special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE sent shockwaves through Washington on Friday when he submitted his long-anticipated report to the Justice Department, signaling the end of a nearly two-year investigation that has loomed over President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate GOP budget ignores Trump, cuts defense Trump says he'll nominate Stephen Moore to Fed White House: ISIS territory in Syria has been 100 percent eliminated MORE's administration.

The confidential report, which was delivered to Attorney General William Barr, details Mueller's findings of his investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election and whether Trump obstructed justice.

The decision to release the report's findings rests with Barr, who has not indicated how much of Mueller's report he will make public.

Democrats have clamored for months to convince Trump and Barr to make Mueller’s full conclusions available to Congress and the public. Trump's conservative allies, meanwhile, are going on offense against the report, hoping to get out ahead of any potentially damaging revelations that may stem from it.

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates echoed calls from congressional Democrats following Mueller's submission, saying that full transparency was crucial to holding the president accountable for any possible wrongdoing.

Here is what candidates have said about the Mueller report.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker gains first endorsement from state lawmaker in South Carolina CNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Amy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for MORE (N.J.)

“The Trump Administration shouldn’t get to lock up Robert Mueller’s report and throw away the key. Taxpayers funded this investigation, and we deserve to know the outcome,” Booker tweeted on Friday, including a link to a petition calling on the Mueller report to be made public.

Julián Castro

“The American people deserve to know the full truth about Russia’s interference in our democracy. The Special Counsel report must be publicly released in its entirety,” Castro, who served as President Obama's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, tweeted.

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Dems avoid this year's AIPAC conference Solving climate change the American way CNN to host town hall with Cory Booker in South Carolina MORE (Md.)

“You, the American people, paid for the Mueller Report and you, the American people, deserve to see it. Make your voices heard!” Delaney tweeted.

“While our attention shifts to the full release of the Mueller Report, we should thank Mr. Mueller, for his work as special counsel and his service to our country. He is a decorated former Marine, dedicated public servant and has conducted his work with dignity and without leaks,” he added.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHarris's stepkids call her 'Momala' Chicago mayor race mirrors national push for more women in office, says columnist Biden leads CNN poll, but Harris, Sanders on the rise MORE (Hawaii)

“Make the full Mueller report public and available to the American people. #ReleaseTheReport,” Gabbard tweeted.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandCNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Amy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (N.Y.)

“Special counsel Mueller’s report should be made public without any delay. The American people have a right to know its findings,” Gillibrand tweeted.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (Calif.)

“We need total transparency here. The Department of Justice launched the Special Counsel investigation to get to the bottom of foreign interference in the 2016 election and any other illegal actions," Harris, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement.

"A declassified report must be made public immediately and Attorney General Barr must publicly testify under oath about the investigation and its findings, and provide all underlying materials to the appropriate Congressional committees," she continued.

“This is about securing American democracy and protecting voters’ confidence in our elections and our system of government.”

The California Democrat also sent out a petition to her supporters, saying “You have my commitment that I will not rest until the truth is delivered publicly and in full.”

Gov. Jay Inslee (Wash.)

“The American public deserves to know the contents of the Mueller Report. Donald Trump and his Attorney General cannot be trusted to summarize or excerpt it accurately,” Inslee tweeted.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharAmy Poehler reveals which Dem candidates her 'Parks and Recreation' character might vote for Harris's stepkids call her 'Momala' Sanders joins striking workers at UCLA in first 2020 California visit MORE (Minn.)

“The American people need to know the truth. The Russian government interfered in our elections and we need to know the facts in order to secure our democracy. This has always been my position. In fact, at Attorney General Barr’s confirmation hearing I asked him to commit to releasing the full report. He wouldn’t make that commitment,” Klobuchar said in an email to supporters, along with a link to her own petition for Barr to release Mueller’s findings.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas)

“Release the Mueller report to the American people,” O’Rourke tweeted.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDemocratic Socialists of America endorses Sanders for president Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (I-Vt.)

"As Donald Trump said, 'Let it come out.' I call on the Trump administration to make Special Counsel Mueller's full report public as soon as possible. No one, including the president, is above the law,” Sanders said in a statement.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game 2020 Dems avoid this year's AIPAC conference MORE (Mass.)

“Robert Mueller’s finished his report. He’s delivered it to Attorney General William Barr. We need to make sure it’s released to the American public. Right now,” Warren said in an email to supporters, including a link to her petition for the report’s release.

“Remember: This investigation has already resulted in dozens of indictments, convictions, and guilty pleas. The American people deserve the full report.”