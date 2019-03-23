Kamala Harris to pitch using federal funds to give teachers pay raises

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary Trump on 2020 Dems skipping AIPAC: 'I think they're anti-Jewish' The Hill's Morning Report — Washington readies for Mueller end game MORE (Calif.) on Saturday called for teachers to receive pay increases with a push to use federal funds to increase their pay.

Harris is scheduled to announce her proposal at a rally Saturday at Texas Southern University in Houston, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

The California Democrat shared the report on Twitter, adding that current teacher pay is "a national failure" and saying "it’s time we give America’s teachers a raise."

"In America, public school teachers are paid about $13,000 a year less than other college graduates. That could be mortgage payments or the cost of groceries for a family for a year," she tweeted.

In America, public school teachers are paid about $13,000 a year less than other college graduates. That could be mortgage payments or the cost of groceries for a family for a year. It's a national failure. It's time we give America's teachers a raise. https://t.co/k5rSd1LM6c — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 23, 2019

Harris is expected to say she believes there is a teacher pay “crisis,” and will unveil a plan surrounding the issue next week, Politico reported.

She is also expected to highlight pay inequity between black and white teachers and male and female teachers.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten praised Harris' upcoming proposal on Saturday.

"THIS is incredible!!" she tweeted. "@KamalaHarris is putting attracting & retaining teachers front and center. This would make a huge difference in the lives of educators, our students and our communities."