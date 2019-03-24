Gillibrand to call Trump a 'coward' in campaign kickoff speech

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHere's what the Dem candidates for president said about the Mueller report Booker takes early lead in 2020 endorsements CNN town halls put network at center of Dem primary MORE (D-N.Y.) is expected to take aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpMueller report findings could be a 'good day' for Trump, Dem senator says Trump officials heading to China for trade talks next week Showdown looms over Mueller report MORE in a speech kicking off her 2020 presidential campaign in front of one of his New York properties on Sunday.

Gillibrand will blast Trump as a "coward" who "punches down" and label the Trump International Hotel as a “shrine to greed, division and vanity,” according to excerpts of her prepared remarks obtained by multiple news outlets.

“President Trump is tearing apart the moral fabric of our country,” she plans to say, Reuters noted. “He demonizes the vulnerable and he punches down...Our president is a coward.”

Gillibrand, who announced she was forming an exploratory committee for a 2020 run in January, officially launched her campaign last week. The Democratic senator announced her candidacy in a video that criticized Trump and highlighted a number of progressive causes.

"Brave doesn’t spread hate, cloud truth, build a wall," Gillibrand said in the video. "That’s what fear does."

The New York senator, who is calling for universal health care, paid family leave and an end to gun violence, has repeatedly criticized Trump during his presidency, and is using her campaign kickoff speech to directly confront him.

"We’re bringing the fight to Trump’s doorstep," the event's page reads. Reuters notes that Gillibrand's speech is also expected to focus on what it means to be brave.

Gillibrand is one of many prominent United States senators vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. She is also one of six women who have announced runs so far.