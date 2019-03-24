Gillibrand officially kicks off 2020 campaign

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche O'Rourke tests whether do-it-yourself campaign can work on 2020 stage Omar controversies shadow Dems at AIPAC MORE (D-N.Y.) on Sunday delivered a speech officially kicking off her 2020 presidential campaign by offering criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Countdown clock is on for Mueller conclusions Omar: White supremacist attacks are rising because Trump publicly says 'Islam hates us' MORE and touting progressive policies, including the Green New Deal and "Medicare for all."

Gillibrand, speaking in New York in front of Trump International Hotel & Tower, called Trump a "coward" and said the hotel is "a shrine to greed, division and vanity," according to CNN. "The people of this country deserve a president worthy of your bravery, a president who not only sets an example but follows yours," she added.

"Your bravery inspires me every day, and that is why I'm running for president of the United States," Gillibrand continued.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand officially kicks off campaign in NYC: "President Trump... demonizes the vulnerable and he punches down. He puts his name in bold on every building. He does all of this because he wants you to believe he is strong. He is not. Our president is a coward." pic.twitter.com/vzJqTXjBgJ — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2019

Gillibrand announced in January that she was forming an exploratory committee for president and said last week that she would officially launch her campaign. She has thus far lagged behind her opponents seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, with candidates including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) consistently leading her in polling.

Gillibrand on Sunday also touted her voting record in the Senate, describing herself as having more of an anti-Trump record "than anyone else in the Senate," according to Politico.

She added, however, that she is "not running for president because of who I’m fighting against" but "because of who I’m running for."

CNN reported that Gillibrand also promoted the Green New Deal, universal pre-K, Medicare for all and national paid leave as policies she would pursue if elected president.

Politico reported that Gillibrand called the Green New Deal, which seeks to fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions to zero, "this generation's moonshot."

"We can’t afford not to achieve this," Gillibrand said. "And we don’t have more time to waste."