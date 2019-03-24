Buttigieg surges to third place in new Iowa poll

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) surged into third place in a poll of the Iowa caucus released Sunday.

Eleven percent of likely Democratic Iowa caucus-goers surveyed by Emerson Polling said that they would pick Buttigieg to be their 2020 presidential nominee.

Overall, Buttigieg placed third behind Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Lessons from the 1999 U.S. military intervention in Kosovo Biden, Sanders edge Trump in hypothetical 2020 matchups in Fox News poll MORE, at 25 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Biden, Sanders edge Trump in hypothetical 2020 matchups in Fox News poll O'Rourke tests whether do-it-yourself campaign can work on 2020 stage MORE (I-Vt.), at 24 percent.

The only other candidate to receive double digit support was Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Top Dem: 'Certainly a possibility' that Congress will call Barr, Mueller to testify publicly Biden, Sanders edge Trump in hypothetical 2020 matchups in Fox News poll MORE (D-Calif.), who was the choice for 10 percent of respondents.

"The biggest surprise in this poll is Mayor Pete, last week we saw him inching up in our national poll, and now he’s in double digits in Iowa, America is going to be asking who is ‘Mayor Pete’?” Spencer Kimball, Director of the Emerson Poll, said.

Buttigieg, who has formed an exploratory committee but not officially declared yet, was polling at 0 percent in Emerson's January survey of Iowa, which shows his recognition and support has grown significantly in the last few months.

The Indiana Mayor's campaign cleared the donations threshold to participate in presidential debates earlier this month.

His performance in Sunday's Emerson poll was boosted by placing second in the 18-29 year old demographic, with 22 percent. Sanders lead that category with 44 percent.

“If Buttigieg is able to maintain his momentum, his candidacy appears to be pulling from the same demographic of young voters as Sanders, and that could become a problem for Sanders,” Kimball said.

Emerson surveyed 249 likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers between March 21 and 24. The margin of error for the sample is 6.2 percent.