Trump campaign slams Dems for 'collusion hoax'

President Trump's campaign took a victory lap on Sunday after Attorney General William Barr said the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election found no evidence that the campaign conspired or coordinated with the Kremlin.

The campaign released a video shortly after Barr delivered a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's findings that highlighted past statements from prominent Democrats in which they argued there was existing evidence of collusion.

"Dems hyped collusion with no evidence,” the ad reads. “Mueller proves them wrong.”

The 40-second video, titled "Collusion Hoax!" proceeds to show brief, edited clips of Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Democratic National Commitee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE and Reps. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellConservatives wage assault on Mueller report Swalwell on Hicks testimony: 'She's going to have to tell us who she lied for' in Trump admin Trump reignites criticism of McCain months after senator's death MORE (D-Calif.), Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffCountdown clock is on for Mueller conclusions Schiff: 'Too early' to tell if Trump impeachment warranted by Mueller report Pelosi rejects any classified briefings on Mueller report MORE (D-Calif) and Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerFox's Chris Wallace challenges Nadler on whether no more indictments means no 'criminal collusion' Ex-Clinton aide: Dems should make 2020 'about integrity' Nadler willing to go to Supreme Court to obtain Mueller report MORE (D-N.Y.) appearing on news shows in recent months declaring that there was evidence of collusion involving the campaign.

The video also sought to fundraise off of Mueller's findings, urging supporters to text "WITCHHUNT" to the campaign in order to contribute money or be added to a mailing list. The campaign also sent a text to supporters seeking donations.

In addition to addressing the matter of collusion, Barr wrote that Mueller made no conclusion as to whether Trump obstructed justice in the investigation of Russian interference, but that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinWill the Mueller report go public? The courts, not Barr, may ultimately decide Mueller figures celebrate end of probe Showdown looms over Mueller report MORE determined that there was no obstruction of justice charge.

Still, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale issued a statement that echoed comments from the president and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, declaring Trump had been "fully vindicated" by the special counsel's report.

"Nevertheless, Democrats took us on a frantic, chaotic, conspiracy-laden roller coaster for two years, alleging wrongdoing where there was none," he said. "So distraught and blindsided by the results of the 2016 elections, Democrats lied to the American people continually, hoping to undo the legitimate election of President Trump Donald John TrumpHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Countdown clock is on for Mueller conclusions Omar: White supremacist attacks are rising because Trump publicly says 'Islam hates us' MORE."

The campaign's efforts to seize on Mueller's findings provide a preview of a likely line of attack from the president as he hits the trail in support of his reelection bid in 2020. The president has a rally scheduled for Thursday night in Michigan.

Several Democrats seeking the party's nomination to challenge Trump in 2020 weighed in shortly after Barr's summary was published, calling for Mueller's full findings to be made public.

"I don’t want a summary of the Mueller report," Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Biden, Sanders edge Trump in hypothetical 2020 matchups in Fox News poll O'Rourke tests whether do-it-yourself campaign can work on 2020 stage MORE (I-Vt.) tweeted. "I want the whole damn report."

"The Mueller report needs to be made public, the underlying investigative materials should be handed over to Congress, and Barr must testify," Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Top Dem: 'Certainly a possibility' that Congress will call Barr, Mueller to testify publicly Biden, Sanders edge Trump in hypothetical 2020 matchups in Fox News poll MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted. "That is what transparency looks like. A short letter from Trump's hand-picked Attorney General is not sufficient."

Nadler and Blumenthal, who were featured in the Trump campaign's video, were among the numerous other Democrats who indicated that the full Mueller report should be made available to get an unbaised understanding of the special counsel's findings.