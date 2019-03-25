Stacey Abrams addresses Biden rumors: We had a 'lovely lunch'

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) addressed rumors that former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Lessons from the 1999 U.S. military intervention in Kosovo Biden, Sanders edge Trump in hypothetical 2020 matchups in Fox News poll MORE is considering her as a 2020 running mate Sunday, saying only that the two had a "lovely lunch" while dismissing "pure speculation made up by somebody else."

"Vice President Biden and I had a lovely lunch. And we talked about food and we talked about, I mean look, we talked about the presidency and what it means," Abrams said at an event in Los Angeles promoting her new book, "Lead from the Outside."

"We talked about whether I was thinking about running. We talked about whether he was thinking about running. But we did not have that conversation and everything else is pure speculation made up by somebody else."

Axios reported earlier this month that advisers to Biden, who has not officially jumped into the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, are considering announcing Abrams as his vice-presidential pick if and when he launches his campaign.

Representatives for both Biden and Abrams, however, have denied that such a plan is in the works.

Abrams, who was ultimately unsuccessful in her bid for Georgia governor this past fall, has seen her national profile grow in recent months and delivered the Democratic response to President Trump Donald John TrumpHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Countdown clock is on for Mueller conclusions Omar: White supremacist attacks are rising because Trump publicly says 'Islam hates us' MORE's State of the Union address in February.

She has also been floated as a potential 2020 candidate for either the White House or the Senate.

On Sunday, she said that her choice whether to run for president is "not very planned out."

"I am thinking about it," she added.