Ex-GOP lawmaker Handel to run for her former Georgia seat in 2020

Former Rep. Karen HandelKaren Christine HandelThe 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority Dem whose son was killed in shooting: Gun violence is the real national emergency, ‘not a wall’ DCCC official says Democrats look to make 'big gains' in Texas, Georgia MORE (R-Ga.) will run for her old seat after losing it in the 2018 midterms, Handel announced on Twitter Monday morning.
Handel was elected to Georgia’s 6th District in the Atlanta suburbs in a June 2017 special election, replacing then-Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceThomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceBottom Line Trump: The solitary executive Is a presidential appointment worth the risk? MORE.
But in 2018, she lost to Rep. Lucy McBathLucia (Lucy) Kay McBathFormer Dem candidate says he faced cultural barriers on the campaign trail because he is working-class The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority House slated to vote on most significant gun control bill in years MORE (D) in her quest for a full term, putting the district in Democratic hands for the first time in more than three decades.
In an ad titled “Leader” announcing her campaign, Handel used footage of Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Top Dem: 'Certainly a possibility' that Congress will call Barr, Mueller to testify publicly Biden, Sanders edge Trump in hypothetical 2020 matchups in Fox News poll MORE (D-Calif.) proposing to “eliminate” private health insurance, Rep. Rashida TlaibRashida Harbi TlaibWhy do so many Democrats embrace hate speech? Rashida Tlaib celebrates Purim gift from progressive Jewish activist group House Dems unveil measure to reject anti-Israel boycotts MORE (D-Mich.) using profanity in a call to impeach President TrumpDonald John TrumpHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Countdown clock is on for Mueller conclusions Omar: White supremacist attacks are rising because Trump publicly says 'Islam hates us' MORE, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Romney helps GOP look for new path on climate change Overnight Energy: Interior reverses decision at heart of Zinke criminal probe | Dem divisions deepen over approach to climate change | GM to add 400 workers to build electric cars MORE (D-N.Y.) touting the Green New Deal legislation.
It’s official: Karen just announced her campaign for 2020. Join the team and help us take back Georgia 6th district now! https://t.co/62i0EHAZQl #ga06 #gapol— Karen Handel (@karenhandel) March 25, 2019
“Imagine if we had leaders in Washington who worked for us, leaders more interested in doing their jobs than being a celebrity,” the ad’s voice-over states.
The ad emphasizes Handel’s commitment to veterans’ issues as well as addressing the opioid addiction crisis and human trafficking.
McBath’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill.
NEWS ALERT— Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) March 25, 2019
@karenhandel just announced she is running against me AGAIN. A true career politician, Handel has run for office over and over for the last 17 years.
Help show Handel that she won't take this seat back. CHIP IN $17.17 or more today? >> https://t.co/VJsVNu52Pj https://t.co/AFA6q3W7Pe
-- Updated at 11:33 a.m.