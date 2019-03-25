Ex-GOP lawmaker Handel to run for her former Georgia seat in 2020

Former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelThe 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority Dem whose son was killed in shooting: Gun violence is the real national emergency, ‘not a wall’ DCCC official says Democrats look to make 'big gains' in Texas, Georgia MORE (R-Ga.) will run for her old seat after losing it in the 2018 midterms, Handel announced on Twitter Monday morning.

Handel was elected to Georgia’s 6th District in the Atlanta suburbs in a June 2017 special election, replacing then-Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceBottom Line Trump: The solitary executive Is a presidential appointment worth the risk? MORE.

But in 2018, she lost to Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathFormer Dem candidate says he faced cultural barriers on the campaign trail because he is working-class The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority House slated to vote on most significant gun control bill in years MORE (D) in her quest for a full term, putting the district in Democratic hands for the first time in more than three decades.

In an ad titled “Leader” announcing her campaign, Handel used footage of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Top Dem: 'Certainly a possibility' that Congress will call Barr, Mueller to testify publicly Biden, Sanders edge Trump in hypothetical 2020 matchups in Fox News poll MORE (D-Calif.) proposing to “eliminate” private health insurance, Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibWhy do so many Democrats embrace hate speech? Rashida Tlaib celebrates Purim gift from progressive Jewish activist group House Dems unveil measure to reject anti-Israel boycotts MORE (D-Mich.) using profanity in a call to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Countdown clock is on for Mueller conclusions Omar: White supremacist attacks are rising because Trump publicly says 'Islam hates us' MORE, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Romney helps GOP look for new path on climate change Overnight Energy: Interior reverses decision at heart of Zinke criminal probe | Dem divisions deepen over approach to climate change | GM to add 400 workers to build electric cars MORE (D-N.Y.) touting the Green New Deal legislation.

It’s official: Karen just announced her campaign for 2020. Join the team and help us take back Georgia 6th district now! https://t.co/62i0EHAZQl #ga06 #gapol — Karen Handel (@karenhandel) March 25, 2019

“Imagine if we had leaders in Washington who worked for us, leaders more interested in doing their jobs than being a celebrity,” the ad’s voice-over states.

The ad emphasizes Handel’s commitment to veterans’ issues as well as addressing the opioid addiction crisis and human trafficking.

McBath’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill.

But the Democratic lawmaker on Monday sent a fundraising pitch after Handel's announcement, calling her a "true career politician" who "has run for office over and over for the last 17 years."