Luján suggests he's considering run for Udall's Senate seat

Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) suggested Monday that he will consider running for Senate after Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) said earlier in the day that he would not seek reelection in 2020.

In a statement, Luján said he would speak with his family and supporters about possibly serving in the Senate.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support I received today. In the weeks to come, I will speak with my family, New Mexicans, and supporters about the opportunity to serve our state in the U.S. Senate," said Luján, who is currently the assistant Speaker.

Luján has served in the House since 2009 and is the fourth-ranking Democrat in leadership. In his statement, he also called Udall "a giant in the U.S. Senate" and said Udall's absence would be felt "in New Mexico, in the Congress, and across our nation."

Udall, who has held his Senate seat since 2009, announced Monday that he would not run again in 2020.

“I’m confident that we could run a strong campaign next year to earn a third term, because of all the work you and I have done together, along with my wife, Jill, and my incredibly dedicated staff," Udall said in a statement.

“But the worst thing anyone in public office can do is believe the office belongs to them, rather than to the people they represent. That’s why I’m announcing today that I won’t be seeking re-election next year.”