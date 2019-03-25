Elizabeth Warren after TMZ catches her sprinting to catch train: 'Try and keep up'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJam-packed primary poses a serious threat to Democrats in 2020 Pence hits 2020 Dems for skipping AIPAC Poll: Biden, Sanders lead Trump in Iowa MORE (D-Mass.) on Monday joked that TMZ should "try and keep up" after the news outlet caught her sprinting through New York City's Penn Station.

Video of the encounter shows a TMZ reporter trying to stop Warren as she races past him. Warren, running alongside a couple other people, says that she's sorry but she's "running for a train."

Warren eventually stops and answers a few questions about her 2020 presidential campaign. TMZ notes in their report that she was barely winded after her dash through the station.

"You're fast," TMZ reporter Adam Glyn says in the video.

"I am," Warren replies, before commenting on how excited she's been by the first months of her campaign.

"It’s great to go out and talk to people," Warren said. "People are fired up and they’re ready for change. And it’s energizing to be out here. You can feel it."

Warren, a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'Haven't thought about' pardons for Mueller target Pence: Rocket attack 'proves that Hamas is not a partner for peace' Conservation remains a core conservative principle MORE, is one of many Democratic senators that have launched a bid for the White House. The Massachusetts senator says her campaign is dedicated to creating a government that works for all people and not just the upper class.