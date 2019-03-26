Tulsi Gabbard: Trump indictment might have 'led to civil war'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard2020 Dems' stances abortion: Unjust and ignorant Here's what the Dem candidates for president said about the Mueller report Harris's stepkids call her 'Momala' MORE (D-Hawaii), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said late Monday that an indictment of President Trump Donald John TrumpPapadopoulos claims he was pressured to sign plea deal Tlaib asking colleagues to support impeachment investigation resolution Trump rips 'Mainstream Media': 'They truly are the Enemy of the People' MORE by special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE could have eventually “led to civil war.”

“If [Trump] had been indicted for conspiring with Russia to interfere with and affect the outcome of our elections, it would have precipitated a terribly divisive crisis that could have even led to civil war,” Gabbard said in a statement posted on Twitter.

(1/6) I strongly supported Mueller being allowed to complete his investigation and submit his findings. Now that Mueller has found no collusion took place, we need to set aside our partisan interests and recognize that finding the president of the United States not guilty… — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 26, 2019

Gabbard added that while she “strongly supported” Mueller being allowed to complete the probe, “[n]ow that Mueller has found no collusion took place, we need to set aside our partisan interests and recognize that finding the president of the United States not guilty of conspiring with a foreign power to interfere with our elections is a good thing for America.”

Gabbard also called on Congress to safeguard against further election interference by supporting the Securing America’s Elections Act, a bill she sponsored that would allow every state to use paper ballots, “making it impossible for Russia or anyone else to change our election results.”

After the release Sunday of Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrSchiff brushes off calls for resignation: 'I am more than used to attacks by my GOP colleagues' MORE’s summary of Mueller’s findings, Gabbard joined other Democratic candidates in calling for the release of Mueller’s full report.

Barr told Congress Mueller's team did not find evidence to conclude there was evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia, but could not "exonerate" on obstruction of justice.