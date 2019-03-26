Pete Buttigieg wants to broker 'peace deal' with Chick-fil-A: I like their chicken, not their politics

South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegIndiana mayor considers running for DNC chair: report MORE (D) said Tuesday that he could one day be in a position to broker a "peace deal" between the Chick-fil-A fast-food chain and the LGBTQ community.

"I do not approve of their politics, but I kind of approve of their chicken," Buttigieg quipped, drawing laughter on "The Breakfast Club," the hip-hop morning show on New York's Power 105.1.

"Maybe, if nothing else, I can build that bridge. Maybe I'll become in a position to broker that peace deal," he added.

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, has formed an exploratory committee but has not officially declared his candidacy for the White House in 2020. His comments came as he elaborated on ways people from different backgrounds can come together.

"We've got to find a way to use our identities to reach other people," Buttigieg said. "What can we talk about that brings us together? Because I have no clue what it's like to walk in the shoes of so many other people. But I can talk about some of the pieces of what I carry with me and see if it rhymes with their life experience."

"Good art has that. Good music has that. Good literature has that," he continued.

"Good chicken sandwiches," Charlamagne Tha God chimed in, before Buttigieg noted that good politics "ought to have that quality too."

Chick-fil-A has come under fire in recent years for its alleged donations to anti-LGBTQ causes. The fast-food chain also drew criticism when CEO Dan Cathy said in 2012 that the company supports "the biblical definition of the family unit."

Universities and airports have moved to ban the popular fast-food chain from their premises following the company's alleged support of anti-LGBTQ causes. The San Antonio City Council last week voted to bar Chick-fil-A from opening a new location at the city's airport.

Buttigieg has emerged as a popular figure in the months since launching his exploratory committee. The 37-year-old has called for numerous progressive reforms, such as bypassing the Electoral College for presidential elections.

Eleven percent of likely Democratic Iowa caucusgoers said in a new poll that they would pick the mayor to be the Democratic presidential nominee. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) were the only other candidates or potential candidates to receive more support in the poll.