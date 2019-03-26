Republican says he's considering running for Udall's seat in 2020

Republican Mick Rich, who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Martin Heinrich Martin Trevor HeinrichUdall says he will not seek reelection in 2020 Dems introduce bill requiring disclosure of guest logs from White House, Trump properties Senate Dems seek to turn tables on GOP in climate change fight MORE (D-N.M.) in New Mexico last year, is weighing a second Senate bid, this time for the seat being vacated by Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Dems look for traction following Barr-Mueller findings Luján suggests he's considering run for Udall's Senate seat José Serrano says he has Parkinson's, will not seek reelection MORE (D-N.M.).

“Liberal progressives represent the entire New Mexico congressional delegation. Now more than ever, hard-working New Mexicans need a voice in Washington, D.C.," Rich said, announcing that he is considering jumping into the 2020 Senate race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich's announcement came a day after Udall, 70, said that he would not seek reelection in 2020, leaving the Senate seat he has held for 10 years up for grabs.

To be sure, Udall's seat is widely expected to remain in Democratic hands.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPapadopoulos claims he was pressured to sign plea deal Here's why Biden, Bernie and Beto are peaking The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Dems look for traction following Barr-Mueller findings MORE carried the state by more than 8 points in 2016 and last year, and Heinrich easily notched a 23-point win over Rich and a nearly 39-point win over libertarian candidate Gary Johnson Gary Earl JohnsonPotential GOP primary challenger: Trump's 'contempt for the American people' behind possible bid The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Kidney Care Partners — Trump escalates border fight with emergency declaration Former Mass. governor takes step toward Trump primary challenge MORE.

The state's five-member congressional delegation is made up entirely of Democrats.

A handful of Democrats have been floated as possible contenders to fill Udall's seat, including New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.).

Rich, who runs a construction contracting business in Albuquerque, did not give a timeline for entering the Senate race.

“Whether or not I decide to run, I will work tirelessly for our shared vision of a prosperous, healthy, strong New Mexico," he said in a statement.