Harris to headline Detroit NAACP dinner

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate gears up for Green New Deal vote Senate GOP proposes constitutional amendment to keep Supreme Court at 9 seats Overnight Energy: Green New Deal vote set to test Dem unity | Renewables on track to phase out coal, study finds | EPA chief reportedly recuses himself from mine review MORE (D-Calif.) will headline an NAACP dinner in Detroit later this spring, the group announced Tuesday.

Harris, who is running for president in 2020, will be the keynote speaker at the 64th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner in downtown Detroit on May 5.

"We are pleased to welcome this lawyer, former attorney general, now U.S. Senator to the great state of Michigan, the honorable Kamala D. Harris to serve as our keynote speaker," the Detroit NAACP branch said in a press release.

"This event is one of the jewels of the city of Detroit. No other city in America assembles together through a civil rights organization the number of people with the diversity and community outreach as the Detroit Branch NAACP," the group added.

The event will also feature awards being given to musician Akon and Rev. Charles Adams of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church.

The gathering has served as the Detroit NCAAP's biggest fundraiser of the year, and is often well-attended by Michigan lawmakers.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenate gears up for Green New Deal vote Overnight Energy: Green New Deal vote set to test Dem unity | Renewables on track to phase out coal, study finds | EPA chief reportedly recuses himself from mine review 2020 Dems' stances abortion: Unjust and ignorant MORE (N.J.), another 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, headlined the event last year.