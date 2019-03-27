Abrams on 2020: I'm 'just as capable of becoming the president' as anyone running

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, said Wednesday that she is "just as capable of becoming the president of the United States" as anyone seeking the presidency.

Abrams, who has not said whether she plans to run for president in 2020, added during an interview on "CBS This Morning" that she is "deeply appreciative of those who have encouraged me to run for a variety of offices."

"I will say the presidency wasn’t top of mind to begin with, but I think the success I had in our election, transforming the electorate, the work I’ve done as a business leader, as a civic leader, as a political leader, positions me to be just as capable of becoming the president of the United States as anyone running," she said.

"My responsibility, though, is to make sure I’m running for the right reasons and at the right time," Abrams added.

Abrams lost narrowly last year in her bid to be Georgia's governor, falling to Republican Brian Kemp in a race that sparked lawsuits and accusations of voter suppression against Kemp, who at the time was Georgia's secretary of state.

Abrams has said she is not ruling out any scenarios for 2020. In addition to speculation that she may run for president, she has also been courted to run for a Senate seat in Georgia.

The Democrat is expected to make a decision on her political future sometime in April, following the March 31 deadline to report first quarter fundraising hauls.