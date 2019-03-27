Gillibrand releases latest tax returns, calls on other 2020 contenders to follow

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBiden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll Senate gears up for Green New Deal vote Senate GOP proposes constitutional amendment to keep Supreme Court at 9 seats MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday became the first presidential hopeful of the 2020 cycle to release her 2018 tax return, holding up the disclosure as a sign to other candidates to follow suit.

Gillibrand and her husband brought in roughly $218,000 last year, according to her tax return. That includes $167,634 from her Senate salary and $50,000 from a book deal that the senator reported as business income.

She paid $29,170 in federal taxes, putting her effective tax rate at 13.6 percent, the documents show.

In a video posted along with her latest tax return, Gillibrand touted the release as a show of transparency and called on other 2018 presidential contenders to do the same.

“I want voters to know that I’m beholden to no one, that my values are not for sale and that I’m working only for you,” Gillibrand said. “We can’t fundamentally change Washington unless we can show the American people we are brave enough to do what needs to be done.”

“Join me in calling on every presidential candidate to disclose their taxes,” she added.

The release of her 2018 tax return wasn’t unusual for Gillibrand, who has made her returns public every year since 2012. Those returns go back through 2007.

While Gillibrand is the first 2020 contender to release her 2018 tax return, another Democratic hopeful, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Fresh off Mueller win, Trump presses for GOP health care push Mellman: Awash in data Senate blocks Green New Deal MORE (D-Mass.), has made her tax returns for the past 10 years public. Others in the Democratic field have yet to release any recent tax returns.

The deadline for filing 2018 taxes is April 15, meaning that some candidates may not have completed their taxes yet.

Some candidates have made parts of their finances public through congressional financial disclosure forms, but those documents don’t offer as detailed of a glimpse into their personal finances.

The issue of presidential candidates’ taxes has emerged as a point of attack for Democrats since 2016, when President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff defiant: 'Undoubtedly, there is collusion' Barbara Bush blamed Trump for 'heart attack': book Almost half in new poll still say Trump, Russia colluded MORE broke from decades of precedent and declined to make his tax returns public.

Some state legislatures have sought in recent years to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on the ballot in their states.

In California, for example, lawmakers passed a measure in 2017 that would require candidates to do so, though that legislation was ultimately vetoed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown (D).

A sweeping elections and ethics bill passed by the House earlier this month would also require presidential and vice presidential candidates to disclose 10 years of their tax returns.

Democratic lawmakers in the Senate are expected to unveil their version of the measure on Wednesday.