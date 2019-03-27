Klobuchar makes push to attract enough donors to qualify for debates

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharMellman: Awash in data Biden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll FCC claims on broadband access under scrutiny MORE (D-Minn.), who announced her presidential bid last month, sent out a Wednesday fundraising blast to supporters to help gain enough donors to qualify for the Democratic primary debates.

Klobuchar’s campaign resurfaced a request from last week soliciting donations to hit a threshold to guarantee the Minnesota Democrat a spot on the debate stage. Candidates can qualify either by garnering donations from at least 65,000 people, including a minimum of 200 people per state in at least 20 states, or by registering at least 1 percent support in three state or national polls approved by the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With so many great candidates running, we all know that the Democratic presidential debates will be crucial to this campaign’s success. The Democratic National Committee [(DNC)] has put out requirements to qualify for the debates. One of the most important is nationwide grassroots fundraising strength,” Klobuchar’s campaign said in the initial email requesting $1.

“Every donation shows the DNC that we have a campaign that is resonating with voters. Every single dollar proves to the country that we have the momentum we need to win the White House.”

Klobuchar has tried to cast herself as a Midwest moderate in a field dominated by coastal progressives. But she has been dogged by allegations of mistreating her Senate staff and failed to break through to the top tier in national polling.

The DNC implemented the donation and poll rules to grapple with what is expected to be a historic number of nominees. Over a dozen candidates have already officially declared their campaigns or suggested they intend to do so, with several more waiting in the wings.