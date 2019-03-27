Buttigieg jokes on whether Buchanan was first gay president: 'My gaydar is not great to begin with'

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMellman: Awash in data Pollster: Trump's 2016 victory gives hope to younger Dems who lack political experience GOP pollster: Electoral College prevents 'tyranny of majority' very effectively MORE didn’t take a position on speculation that James Buchanan was the nation’s first gay president in a Wednesday interview.

If elected, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay president.

The South Bend, Ind., mayor was asked in an interview with BuzzFeed's AM2DM about a Washington Post column that speculated on whether Buchanan, who held office from 1857 to 1861, was gay.

The column pointed to his cohabitation with William Rufus King, a Southerner who many historians believe influenced the Pennsylvanian president's opposition to abolishing slavery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My gaydar is not great to begin with and it definitely doesn’t work over long stretches of time, so I think we’ll have to let the historians figure that one out,” Buttigieg said.

Mayor @PeteButtigieg when asked about James Buchanan being the first gay president: "My gaydar is not great to begin with and definitely doesn't work over long stretches of time." pic.twitter.com/xx7pJRCjXT — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) March 27, 2019

Recent polling has shown Buttigieg slowly building his support among a field of candidates that includes numerous candidates with experience in federal office. An Emerson poll this weekend found him in third place among candidates in Iowa, behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden on Anita Hill: I regret not being able to give her the hearing she deserved Pete Buttigieg wants to broker 'peace deal' with Chick-fil-A: I like their chicken, not their politics The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems plot next steps over Mueller report MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMellman: Awash in data Dem to reintroduce legislation to curb stock buybacks Senate blocks Green New Deal MORE (I-Vt.).

The 37-year-old mayor has raised his national profile with a series of viral moments, including answering a question from a reporter in Norwegian at a South Carolina event.