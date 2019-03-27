Gillibrand on past gun stance: 'I didn't do the right thing'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBiden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll Senate gears up for Green New Deal vote Senate GOP proposes constitutional amendment to keep Supreme Court at 9 seats MORE (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that she "didn't do the right thing" when she was a strong supporter of gun rights years ago.

“I didn’t do the right thing. I think someone who can’t recognize when they’re wrong — it's far more concerning if you can never admit when you’re wrong," Gillibrand, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, said during an interview on CNN's "New Day."

The New York senator added that she has since determined that she needs to "be far more thoughtful about all issues."

"I think that makes me a better candidate for president," she said. "I think it makes me a better person. Because if you don't have an ounce of humility to know when you are wrong, how are you going to possibly govern all of America?"

Gillibrand has faced criticism from the left for supporting gun rights when she was originally a lawmaker in the House representing a district in upstate New York.

She earned an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) during her one term in the House, which she was elected to in 2006.

Upon entering the Senate in 2009, however, Gillibrand shifted her stance on gun control.

“Ten years ago when I became a U.S. senator, I recognized that I was only focused on the needs of my upstate district. But I really should’ve been focused on the needs of everyone," she said Wednesday.

“The truth is I have a very proud rating of 'F' by the NRA now," Gillibrand added.