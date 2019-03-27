Broadway mogul to host Buttigieg fundraiser

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMellman: Awash in data Pollster: Trump's 2016 victory gives hope to younger Dems who lack political experience GOP pollster: Electoral College prevents 'tyranny of majority' very effectively MORE (D), who is running for president, is planning a campaign fundraiser hosted by Broadway executive Jordan Roth as the dark-horse candidate seeks to boost his donor base against several better-known and financed candidates.

Roth and his husband, movie producer Richard Jackson, will hold the reception for Buttigieg in New York with suggested contributions ranging from $250 to $2,800, according to an invite first obtained by CNBC.

Buttigieg’s campaign confirmed the details of the fundraiser to The Hill but declined further comment.

Roth, the president and majority owner of Broadway juggernaut Jujamcyn Theaters, is also the son of billionaire and real estate giant Steven Roth, who is known to have donated to a litany of Republican projects.

The report comes after Buttigieg, the only openly gay 2020 candidate and an Afghanistan War veteran, has shown signs of strength in recent weeks.

The South Bend mayor surged to third place in an Emerson Iowa caucus poll released earlier this week. He was also buoyed by what many saw as a strong performance during a CNN town hall that impressed party strategists and pundits.

Buttigieg, who reportedly speaks eight languages, also had a viral moment last week when he answered a question from a Norwegian reporter in Norwegian.

“A couple of weeks ago I wasn’t giving him any attention at all, in part because I didn’t think he had a chance, but I am getting more and more intrigued,” Jim Manley, a Democratic strategist and longtime Senate veteran, told The Hill.